Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been stripped of all his royal titles in disgrace following a bitter row with the King and kicked out of Royal Lodge.

A statement read: “Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”

Buckingham Palace has confirmed the disgraced former Duke will “move to alternative private accommodation.”

There were reports last week he may attempt to start a new life in a palace in Abu Dhabi after receiving an offer of lodging from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates as an alternative to living in the UK.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

However it is understood he will move to a property on the Sandringham estate. It is unclear which property but it could be either the five-bedroom Wood Farm cottage where his father Prince Philip used to live or York Cottage, previously used as a holiday home for the family.

Previously it had also been reported that Andrew suggested he could move to Frogmore Cottage, where decorators had been spotted recently.

He was offered the home when Prince Harry and Meghan left it in 2023.

A minister said this morning that the Government “warmly” supports the decision to strip Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of his titles.

He has now been described as “an ordinary member of the public.”

The disgraced royal, whose friendship with convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein led to his downfall, will effectively have the status of a commoner and will be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The monarchy was coming under increasing pressure to resolve the issues around Andrew, foremost his property arrangements, amid growing calls for him to give up Royal Lodge after it emerged he was paying a “peppercorn” rent.

As the eyes of the world remain fixed on the 30-bedroom mansion, it is unclear when Andrew will leave.

He is to move into an undisclosed private residence on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk as soon as practicable, it is understood.

Andrew had tainted the reputation of the royal family with his association with Epstein and, for many years, was dogged by allegations he sexually abused Ms Giuffre, who took her own life in April, after she was trafficked by the financier.

He has strenuously denied the allegations.