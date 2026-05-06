Are easyJet, Ryanair and TUI cancelling flights this summer? Here's all the airlines cutting back on seats to help fight the jet fuel crisis.

The on-going war and conflict with Iran has not only impacted interest rates and the cost of living here in the UK, but it is also affecting a lot of our abroad travel including the cancelling of flights and surprise surcharges.

With many airlines struggling to combat the increase in jet fuel prices, we're seeing companies forced to either hike up prices for tickets and baggage or even cancel flights altogether.

In recent weeks, German-based lines Lufthansa confirmed they would be axing 20,000 flights this summer due to the fuel crisis.

Their daily schedule has seen around 120 fights scrapped including those to Frankfurt, Poland and Norway.

Airline service, Spirit Airlines, also confirmed this week they are suspending all flights and customer support going forward after failing to survive bankruptcy amidst the increased prices of fuel.

Read more: Airlines can group flights together on fewer planes under jet fuel-saving plans

Read more: Government reveals new airline rule to prevent cancelled flights this summer

The UK government has said it's "closely monitoring" the country's jet fuel storage over concerns of a potential shortage.

So with increases expected to continue, which airlines are cancelling flights this year? And what are popular airlines like easyJet, TUI and Ryanair doing? Here's everything you need to know to avoid travel disruption this summer.