Which airlines are cancelling flights due to the jet fuel crisis?
Are easyJet, Ryanair and TUI cancelling flights this summer? Here's all the airlines cutting back on seats to help fight the jet fuel crisis.
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The on-going war and conflict with Iran has not only impacted interest rates and the cost of living here in the UK, but it is also affecting a lot of our abroad travel including the cancelling of flights and surprise surcharges.
With many airlines struggling to combat the increase in jet fuel prices, we're seeing companies forced to either hike up prices for tickets and baggage or even cancel flights altogether.
In recent weeks, German-based lines Lufthansa confirmed they would be axing 20,000 flights this summer due to the fuel crisis.
Their daily schedule has seen around 120 fights scrapped including those to Frankfurt, Poland and Norway.
Airline service, Spirit Airlines, also confirmed this week they are suspending all flights and customer support going forward after failing to survive bankruptcy amidst the increased prices of fuel.
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Read more: Government reveals new airline rule to prevent cancelled flights this summer
The UK government has said it's "closely monitoring" the country's jet fuel storage over concerns of a potential shortage.
So with increases expected to continue, which airlines are cancelling flights this year? And what are popular airlines like easyJet, TUI and Ryanair doing? Here's everything you need to know to avoid travel disruption this summer.
Which airlines are cancelling flights due to the jet fuel crisis?
Most airlines are trying their best to stick to their original flight schedule but in order to not operate at a loss for 2026, some have made the difficult decision to cut back on flights in order to save money.
Here are the companies cancelling flights:
- AirAsia X
- Air Canada
- Air New Zealand
- Air Transat
- Asiana Airlines
- Cathay Pacific
- Delta Airlines
- KLM
- Lufthansa
- SAS
- Spirit Airlines
- Vietnam Airlines
Are easyJet cancelling flights due to the fuel crisis?
At this moment in time, easyJet will not be cancelling any flights due to the fuel shortages and increased prices.
The airline has confirmed they are not seeing any disruption to their fuel supply yet and want their customers to fly with confidence this summer.
Their website reads: "The airline plans to operate its full schedule of flights across its entire network.
"Passengers booked on upcoming flights, or on package holidays, should proceed to the airport with confidence, as the airline is not making cancellations related to fuel availability."
They have also assured customers they won't impose any fuel surcharges meaning customers will not face any extra charges on an existing booking.
Are Ryanair cancelling flights due to the fuel crisis?
At this stage, Ryanair are also still operating a full flight schedule this summer despite acknowledging the financial difficulties of the current situation.
Chief executive Michael O’Leary has also said Ryanair will not be imposing price increases or surcharges on customers.
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Are TUI cancelling flights due to the fuel crisis?
TUI has confirmed the Iran war has caused financial problems for the airline which saw shares fall earlier this year.
However, despite this, they have promised all customers with an existing holiday booked won't see cancellations or fuel surcharges added to their booking.
Neil Swanson, managing director of TUI UK & Ireland, said: "Our teams are here to support people who are thinking about booking, and those who have already booked with Tui can be reassured that their holiday price is fixed, with no fuel surcharges added."