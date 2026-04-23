Air France and KLM are charging an extra £87 on average for long-haul flights as a result of pressures associated with the war in the Middle East, as the whole industry hikes its fares.

The Iranian conflict has led to lowest-priced economy tickets costing 24% more than a year ago, according to a report from the consultancy Teneo.

While Air France and KLM have said how much the price increase will be on average, providers across the board are grappling with the impact of the conflict.

Dan Jorgensen, the EU energy commissioner, says it’s very likely “that many people's holidays will be affected, either by flight cancellations or very, very expensive tickets”.

"Even if we do everything we can do, if the jet fuel is not there, then it's not there," he told Sky News.

It comes after the International Energy Agency warned significant supply issues could take place in the next five to six weeks.

Why are air fares rising?

The conflict in the Middle East has been pushing up air fares for passengers as planes need to be routed around the affected region and use more fuel because they are flying further.

And then the cost of fuel and economic uncertainty is leading to airlines facing problems.

The International Energy Agency has said that Europe only has “maybe six weeks or so of jet fuel left” to keep planes in the air.

EA Executive Director Fatih Birol warned of possible flight cancellations “soon” due to a lack of fuel if oil supplies remain blocked for much longer by the Iran war.

He said the war has sparked “the largest energy crisis we have ever faced,” due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

“The longer it goes, the worse it will be for the economic growth and inflation around the world,” he told the Associated Press.

Which airlines are putting up their prices?

Air France and KLM have put their long-haul tickets up €100 (£86.81) per round trip, according to ITV as part of an investigation.

Other airlines have not made the costs public, but are understood to be cutting back on their operations to save costs.

Lufthansa has announced that it has removed tens of thousands of "unprofitable" short-haul flights from its schedule through to October.

The UK foreign office had warned against changing flights in Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, while Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways are all operating on a much reduced scale.

Meanwhile, holiday giant Tui said the Iran war cost it around 40 million euros (£34.8 million) last month after it was forced to repatriate thousands of holidaymakers and staff.

Air France and KLM, which are part of the same group of airlines, have been approached by LBC for a comment.