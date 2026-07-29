Sir Sadiq Khan has announced an additional £2.7 million to boost his 10-year Clean Rivers and Waterways plan to de-pollute London.

The Mayor of London has identified ten areas to focus the clean-up on, with the extra spend set to add to the £13.55m previously announced.

It comes after LBC reported independent testing on the River Thames recorded one of the highest E. coli readings ever documented.

Anglian Water, which supplies almost seven million customers across the East of England and Hartlepool, recorded more than 1,000 pollution incidents in 2025, it was announced on the same day as the mayor's press release.

Within a press statement, Sir Sadiq said: “London’s rivers and waterways are the lifeblood of the city, but for too long, they have been neglected, polluted or cut off from the communities around them.

"Habitats that should support otters, kingfishers, water voles, fish and other wildlife have been damaged by sewage, road runoff, litter and decades of underinvestment.

"The impact has been felt by nature and by Londoners, particularly those communities that already experience the greatest environmental inequality."

Sir Sadiq is now looking to follow the example of Paris, where the Seine has been substantially cleaned in recent years and can now be swum in.

Earlier in the year, 13 proposed designated swimming sites were put forward for the UK.

Here is where you can currently swim in and around London.

Read also: We're taking the government to court over polluted waters - and here's why