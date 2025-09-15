Poundland has taken its £3 meal deal off its shelves “until at least October” with the budget chain going through a restructure.

Hailed as the cheapest in Britain, the combo includes sandwiches, salads, snacks, and a range of drinks.

It went on shelves last year with a mock blue plaque sticker celebrating the mea deal’s value for money outside some of its shops.

The chain is, however, battling to avoid administration and has already modified some of its pricing structures across the board and will wind down its loyalty scheme.

Poundland has now gone further in closing its depot in Darton, South Yorkshire, and has centralised its UK operations in Essex town Harlow.

The meal deal is off the menu “until at least October,” according to reports in The Grocer, due to a delivery issue and its changeover from use of freezers.

With Poundland out of the game for the time being, where can you now find the best value for money with your meal deal?