Which meal deal is now cheapest? Poundland suspends £3 offer
All the best options ranked from cheapest to most expensive
Poundland has taken its £3 meal deal off its shelves “until at least October” with the budget chain going through a restructure.
Listen to this article
Hailed as the cheapest in Britain, the combo includes sandwiches, salads, snacks, and a range of drinks.
It went on shelves last year with a mock blue plaque sticker celebrating the mea deal’s value for money outside some of its shops.
Read also: Poundland: List of stores closing after restructuring approved
Read also: Poundland saved from administration as judge approves restructuring plan
The chain is, however, battling to avoid administration and has already modified some of its pricing structures across the board and will wind down its loyalty scheme.
Poundland has now gone further in closing its depot in Darton, South Yorkshire, and has centralised its UK operations in Essex town Harlow.
The meal deal is off the menu “until at least October,” according to reports in The Grocer, due to a delivery issue and its changeover from use of freezers.
With Poundland out of the game for the time being, where can you now find the best value for money with your meal deal?
1. Co-Operative: £3.50 for members and £4 for non-members
The £3.50 that Co-Op card holders fork out is the best of the bunch and includes a main, a drink and a “treat” - a range that includes the hailed caramel shortbread slice.
2. Greggs: From £3.75
The bakery chain offers a whole selection of deals for its sandwiches and pastries to be combined but the cheapest pairs a cold sandwich with a hot drink.
3. Boots: £3.75 for card holders
One of the most established, it costs the base rate outside of London for an Advantage Card holder (or £4 without) but within the M25 you might need to part with £4.75 or £5.
4. Tesco: From £3.85 for Clubcard holders
The price went up last month from £3.60 to £3.85 with a Clubcard and from £4 to £4.25 without, while there is also an upper tier of deluxe lunch items - which can cost up to £6.
5. Sainsbury’s: £3.95
The base rate is the same for those with and without Nectar cards.
6. Waitrose: £5
At the more expensive end, the upmarket supermarket has never increased the price for its meal deal.