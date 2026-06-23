World Cup 2022 finalists Argentina and France both added their names on Monday night to a growing list of countries to have reached this year's knock-out rounds.

Lionel Messi scored a brace against Austria to become the record World Cup goalscorer, while Les Bleus put three past Iraq to also seal a spot in the last 32, with two-goal Kylian Mbappe taking his own tally to four for the tournament.

England have the chance to join them if they can beat Ghana in their second Group L match on Tuesday night, with Thomas Tuchel's team having already taken a step towards qualification with a 4-2 opening victory over Croatia.

The World Cup has expanded to 48 teams for 2026, meaning that all first and second placed teams will make it through, as well eight of the 12 third-place teams.

Here is the situation as it stands.

Read also: What time are England playing tonight?