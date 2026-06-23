Which teams have qualified for the next round of the World Cup 2026? Which teams are out?
England are within touching distance of the last-32, with Lionel Messi having fired Argentina to the knock-outs
World Cup 2022 finalists Argentina and France both added their names on Monday night to a growing list of countries to have reached this year's knock-out rounds.
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Lionel Messi scored a brace against Austria to become the record World Cup goalscorer, while Les Bleus put three past Iraq to also seal a spot in the last 32, with two-goal Kylian Mbappe taking his own tally to four for the tournament.
England have the chance to join them if they can beat Ghana in their second Group L match on Tuesday night, with Thomas Tuchel's team having already taken a step towards qualification with a 4-2 opening victory over Croatia.
The World Cup has expanded to 48 teams for 2026, meaning that all first and second placed teams will make it through, as well eight of the 12 third-place teams.
Here is the situation as it stands.
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Which teams have qualified for World Cup 2026 second round?
- Mexico,
- United States,
- Germany,
- France,
- Norway,
- Argentina
Information is correct as of midday on Tuesday, June 23.
Which countries are already out of the 2026 World Cup?
- Haiti,
- Turkey,
- Tunisia,
- Jordan
Information is correct as of midday on Tuesday, June 23.
Why are Haiti, Turkey, Tunisia and Jordan all out? Can't they finish third?
No, a change to Fifa rules means a head-to-head record sorts the teams equal on points, and not goal difference, which was the old determining factor.
Haiti, Turkey, Tunisia, and Jordan all lost to the teams currently in third position in their respective groups.
This means that even if Haiti, for example, in their final game thumped Morocco 10-0 and third-place Scotland lost 0-10 to Brazil, the goal difference would not matter, and Scotland would stay ahead of Haiti as they already beat them.