Greggs has raised the price of its basic and deluxe meal deals, blaming the Middle Eastern war for spiralling business costs.

The price of the core lunch deal has increased to £4.25, and its larger deal, which incorporates a main, side and a drink, has risen to £5.25, Greggs announced this week.

In addition, the two-part breakfast deal, incorporating a roll and a drink, has risen from £3.15 to £3.25, with the deal having already been hiked up from £2.95 last year.

Roisin Currie, the chief executive of Greggs, said: “So we don’t see it in the coming months but we do see towards the end of the year and into next year, as the conflict goes on, then there will be an inflationary increase on our costs.

“Where significant inflation comes through to any businesses, then that does get passed through at some point to the customer. We work really hard to protect our customers and make sure that we offer great value.”

The cost of meal deals has been a barometer for inflation, and Greggs has been competing for its share of the lunchtime rush alongside Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Boots, and others.

Poundland also had a meal deal, but this was discontinued in 2025.

To find out who currently has the cheapest meal deal, we compared the price of the most basic deal, which will provide consumers with a sandwich (or similar), snack and drink.

These are ranked for the non-member prices, when applicable, and if there is a tie - the deal with the cheaper member price will go first.