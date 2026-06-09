Which World Cup countries have a travel ban to the US?
The four nations on Donald Trump's banned list and facing visa problems
Four nations that have qualified for the 2026 World Cup have a travel ban to the US, meaning that fans might have a tough time getting visas to support their team.
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Donald Trump's travel ban has seen countries put on a fully and partially restricted list since 2025, which means that citizens are barred from receiving the required visitor visas.
His executive order was drawn up to protect the US from "aliens who intend to commit terrorist attacks, threaten national security, espouse hateful ideologies, or otherwise exploit immigration laws for malevolent purposes".
However, fans have been unhappy to be excluded from the World Cup, even after ticket prices were put out of reach for many.
Although Somalia did not qualify, the nation was set to be represented by referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, but he will not now travel as his visa was blocked.
Other countries not on the banned list were also subjected to a visa freeze. Algeria, Brazil, Cape Verde, Colombia, Egypt, Ghana, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, Uruguay, and Uzbekistan were all added to this list in January.
Some applicants have the option of applying for the US's Electronic System for Travel Authorization for £30, which is a fast-track system to gaining entry.
However, other nations are all on a second list where applicants must attend an interview and demonstrate "your intent to depart the United States after your trip, and/ or your ability to pay all costs of the trip".
This visa costs around £140, but some fans will not even be eligible for this.
Read also: World Cup 2026: Complete guide to biggest ever Fifa tournament
Which World Cup countries have a travel ban to the US?
Haiti
The central American nation has qualified for its first-ever World Cup but finds itself on the list.
Boston councillior Ruthzee Louijeune, who is of Haitian descent, has appealed for fans to be able to come to the city for the first game against Scotland on June 14.
He said: "There were efforts by the Haitian ambassador, there were efforts to ease up on the travel ban so that the Haitian fans that do exist in Haiti could come and travel to the game.
"Not only is it bad for morale, but it's bad for our economy."
Iran
Iran will play in the World Cup while in conflict with the US.
The country, which famously played the US in 1998, had been touted to drop out of the tournament in favour of Italy, but is still set to play three group matches in America - and not Mexico, where their training base is.
Ian’s football federation said on Tuesday that its ticket allocation for the World Cup has been pulled, according to the Guardian.
Senegal
Senegal was found by the BBC to have the highest visa refusal rate, with more than 70% being unsuccessful.
This includes the visas for the national women's basketball team, which was unable to play in a planned training camp in the US last year.
Ivory Coast
Like the Senegalese, supporters from the Ivory Coast had to secure tickets before December for the World Cup.
Julien Kouadio Adonis from the Ivory Coast's fan association, the National Committee for the Support of the Elephants, told the BBC: "It's a form of segregation that doesn't dare speak its name, but the proof is there.
"No European country has faced this kind of restriction. Why Africa?"