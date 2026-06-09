Four nations that have qualified for the 2026 World Cup have a travel ban to the US, meaning that fans might have a tough time getting visas to support their team.

Donald Trump's travel ban has seen countries put on a fully and partially restricted list since 2025, which means that citizens are barred from receiving the required visitor visas.

His executive order was drawn up to protect the US from "aliens who intend to commit terrorist attacks, threaten national security, espouse hateful ideologies, or otherwise exploit immigration laws for malevolent purposes".

However, fans have been unhappy to be excluded from the World Cup, even after ticket prices were put out of reach for many.

Although Somalia did not qualify, the nation was set to be represented by referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, but he will not now travel as his visa was blocked.

Other countries not on the banned list were also subjected to a visa freeze. Algeria, Brazil, Cape Verde, Colombia, Egypt, Ghana, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, Uruguay, and Uzbekistan were all added to this list in January.

Some applicants have the option of applying for the US's Electronic System for Travel Authorization for £30, which is a fast-track system to gaining entry.

However, other nations are all on a second list where applicants must attend an interview and demonstrate "your intent to depart the United States after your trip, and/ or your ability to pay all costs of the trip".

This visa costs around £140, but some fans will not even be eligible for this.

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