Alcohol experimentation has reached new heights as scientists team up to uncover new distillation techniques

(Left to right) Geoff Nisbet, Dr Gilles Bailet, and Micah Chapman examine prototype space equipment at Glengoyne Distillery, Dumgoyne. Picture: University of Glasgow

By Sophie Clark

A new space race is afoot as engineers are investigating whether whiskey can be distilled in space.

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Engineers from Scotland and Japan are teaming up to put Scotch in Space in 2028 by sending a satellite containing samples of whisky and its base ingredients on a five-year mission to orbit the Earth. The scientists, who have nicknamed the experiment “Space Puffin,” are hoping to affirm their hypothesis that the frequent changes between extreme heat and freezing cold experienced by the whisky as it rotates the planet every 90 minutes could speed up the maturation process. “We’ve got the best people here in Scotland to be able to inform [the impact of space on whisky], with centuries of experience, so we can bring this whisky experience into space,” said Dr Gilles Bailet, of the University of Glasgow. Read more: Burnham wants ban on alcohol in the stands at football matches to be repealed Read more: Why is Britain failing to turn world leading science into world beating companies?

(Left to right) Dr Gilles Bailet, Micah Chapman, and Geoff Nisbet examine prototype space equipment. Picture: University of Glasgow

Dr Bailet said that a number of students have travelled from Scotland to Japan to help co-design the “cubesat”, which will contain the tiny whisky samples and ingredients. The current plan for the whisky experiment is to launch the CubeSat in 2028 on a SpaceX supply mission to the International Space Station, before deploying it into orbit from the Japanese module of the space station. Dr Bailet continued: “We build our spacecraft to be able to get an environment which is better for the whisky, but this wood will breathe faster than on Earth. “And so we are hoping that we’ll be able to accelerate the ageing to be able to get something more interesting.” The whisky on the CubeSat will be monitored while it is in space, feeding data on its colour and chemical composition back to scientists on the ground.

The ‘Space Puffin’ cubesat which will be deployed from the International Space Station’s Japanese module. Picture: University of Glasgow