Scotch in space: ‘Space Puffin’ experiment launched on whiskey distilling beyond atmosphere
Alcohol experimentation has reached new heights as scientists team up to uncover new distillation techniques
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A new space race is afoot as engineers are investigating whether whiskey can be distilled in space.
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Engineers from Scotland and Japan are teaming up to put Scotch in Space in 2028 by sending a satellite containing samples of whisky and its base ingredients on a five-year mission to orbit the Earth.
The scientists, who have nicknamed the experiment “Space Puffin,” are hoping to affirm their hypothesis that the frequent changes between extreme heat and freezing cold experienced by the whisky as it rotates the planet every 90 minutes could speed up the maturation process.
“We’ve got the best people here in Scotland to be able to inform [the impact of space on whisky], with centuries of experience, so we can bring this whisky experience into space,” said Dr Gilles Bailet, of the University of Glasgow.
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Dr Bailet said that a number of students have travelled from Scotland to Japan to help co-design the “cubesat”, which will contain the tiny whisky samples and ingredients.
The current plan for the whisky experiment is to launch the CubeSat in 2028 on a SpaceX supply mission to the International Space Station, before deploying it into orbit from the Japanese module of the space station.
Dr Bailet continued: “We build our spacecraft to be able to get an environment which is better for the whisky, but this wood will breathe faster than on Earth.
“And so we are hoping that we’ll be able to accelerate the ageing to be able to get something more interesting.”
The whisky on the CubeSat will be monitored while it is in space, feeding data on its colour and chemical composition back to scientists on the ground.
On Earth, whisky is produced by mixing barley with water and yeast. The yeast then breaks down the sugars in the barley, creating ethanol as a byproduct. Whisky then “breathes” as it ages in wooden casks, but according to Dr Bailet, this science is not well understood.
The team’s system will demonstrate how ethanol, which plays a role in the production of many drugs, can be extracted in orbit.
The CubeSat will not be recovered at the end of its five-year mission. The liquid samples will be contained by small wood chips to mimic the cask ageing process on Earth.
Dr Bailet said he is keen to scale up whisky maturation in space and develop a system for launching Scotch into space and landing it on Earth after maturation.
He said: “We are really keen to be able to actually fly a full whisky-making system, with a full cask, if we’re able to collaborate with investors or other people interested about it.
“But it’s totally in the realm of possible to bring back something like a litre of whisky within the next three to five years.”
He hopes this process would produce “really bold whiskies” with “extremely complex flavour profiles”.
While whisky has previously been into space as part of an experiment to understand flavour, it did not leave the temperature-controlled confines of the International Space Station.
This experiment could potentially open the door to future production of space-aged whisky, which the scientist behind the project expects to have “very bold” flavours as a result of its unusual journey.
While some collectors are already known to pay hundreds of thousands for rare whiskey, space whiskey could command even more astronomical prices due to the cost of launching and recovering the drink.