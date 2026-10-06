Whistleblower who exposed ties between Howard Lutnick and Jeffrey Epstein found dead
His family have suggested that there was no evidence of foul play
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A whistleblower who exposed links between US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein has died by suicide.
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British banker Simon Andriesz died in Thailand on September 23, aged 57, the campaign group Transparency Task Force announced over the weekend.
His family have suggested that there was no evidence of foul play.
The Financial Conduct Authority has now confirmed that it will investigate its handling of Mr Andriesz's whistleblower complaints, after he accused the regulator of failing to hold his former employer, BCG Group, to account for alleged wrongdoing.
The FCA also reportedly told Mr Andriesz that he failed to qualify for whistleblower protection.
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Mr Andriesz was a managing director at BCG Group, of which Mr Lutnick was chief executive, and had spent years flagging his concerns both internally and later to Government agencies.
He first raised concerns internally about account irregularities in 2016 - a year before he was fired from his role.
Later, in 2020 and 2021, Mr Andriesz told the FBI that Mr Lutnick had undeclared ties with Epstein.
Mr Lutnick testified to lawmakers in May 2026 that he had three "inconsequential" meetings with the paedophile financier and had no "personal or professional relationship".
Mr Andriesz unearthed emails, dating to 2018, that were published by the US Department of Justice and revealed Mr Lutnick and Epstein had discussed a start-up that they were both involved in.
He shared these emails with politicians on the House Oversight Committee.
The whistleblower also discovered in the files that Mr Lutnick had planned to go into business with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
AN FCA spokesperson said that a new board member will be investigating how the regulator handled Mr Andriesz's concerns.
“We are very sorry to hear of Mr Andriesz’s death,” an FCA spokesperson said.
“Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Since expressing our condolences, we’d asked Lea Paterson, who has just joined our board as a non-executive director, to review how we interacted with Mr Andriesz to learn any lessons for the future.”