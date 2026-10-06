His family have suggested that there was no evidence of foul play

By Rebecca Henrys

A whistleblower who exposed links between US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein has died by suicide.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

British banker Simon Andriesz died in Thailand on September 23, aged 57, the campaign group Transparency Task Force announced over the weekend. His family have suggested that there was no evidence of foul play. The Financial Conduct Authority has now confirmed that it will investigate its handling of Mr Andriesz's whistleblower complaints, after he accused the regulator of failing to hold his former employer, BCG Group, to account for alleged wrongdoing. The FCA also reportedly told Mr Andriesz that he failed to qualify for whistleblower protection. Read more: Robert De Niro launches scathing attack against Epstein 'protector-in-chief' Trump Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor takes police to court after Epstein files arrest

Mr Andriesz was a managing director at BCG Group, of which Mr Lutnick was chief executive, and had spent years flagging his concerns both internally and later to Government agencies. He first raised concerns internally about account irregularities in 2016 - a year before he was fired from his role. Later, in 2020 and 2021, Mr Andriesz told the FBI that Mr Lutnick had undeclared ties with Epstein. Mr Lutnick testified to lawmakers in May 2026 that he had three "inconsequential" meetings with the paedophile financier and had no "personal or professional relationship". Mr Andriesz unearthed emails, dating to 2018, that were published by the US Department of Justice and revealed Mr Lutnick and Epstein had discussed a start-up that they were both involved in.