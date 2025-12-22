The Met Office answers questions about how often there is a white Christmas in Britain and whether there will be one in 2025.

A complete covering of snow in the UK is unlikely this week, according to latest forecasts, but the Met Office’s generous definition of a ‘white Christmas’ means it may still be possible.

After Storm Amy, Bram, Benjamin, and Claudia, Brits could be forgiven for wanting a rest from any more named weather events and the associated travel chaos. However, anyone hoping for the chance to build a snow man on Christmas Day might be disappointed, with the 2025 forecast looking unfavourable for a blizzard. Read also: What is the Winter Solstice and when is it in 2025? Read also: Met Office reveals storm name alphabet for 2025/26

The Met Office has a generous definition of a white Christmas “A single snowflake has to be observed falling on the 24 hours of December 25,” for a white Christmas to be declared, states the Met Office, and it can be anywhere in the UK. This definition has meant that 80 per cent of Christmas Days since 1960 have been considered to be a ‘white Christmas,’ despite the scene outside most windows hardly resembling a snow scene worthy of a Dickens book or Netflix special. Therefore, chances are, on any given year - there is a good chance it will be a ‘white Christmas’, even if it does not feel like one.