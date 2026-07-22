Thames Water’s flagship water recycling scheme has been branded a “white elephant”. Picture: Getty

By Connor Hand

Thames Water’s flagship water recycling scheme has been branded a “white elephant” after new figures revealed the water it produces could cost eight times more than projected.

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Due to be completed in 2033, the Teddington Direct River Abstraction (TDRA) will remove up to 75 million litres of water per day from the River Thames to bolster the capital’s supply of drinking water in times of drought. However, analysis shared exclusively with LBC suggests that the business case for the project may have been overstated, with Thames Water’s sums being based on the site operating year-round, rather than the 6.5 weeks per year it will actually be in use. The beleaguered water company insists the scheme remains “one of the best value options” to protect the capital from droughts, in spite of fresh questions about the cost of the water it produces. Local MP, Munira Wilson, believes that the figures speak to a broader pattern of Thames Water “squandering bill payers’ money”, while campaigners claim costs will inevitably be passed on to Thames Water’s 16 million customers. The discovery comes as new prime minister Andy Burnham is reportedly poised to take the beleaguered water company into special administration. Read more: UK’s biggest water supplier Thames Water announces hosepipe ban - as 10 million people face restrictions Read more: Where are there hosepipe bans, as Thames Water becomes latest to announce restriction

Local MP Munira Wilson. Picture: Getty

Before commissioning the project, which the company’s accounts suggest could cost £535m, Thames Water carried out research into the average cost of the TDRA for abstracting, storing and treating water. The Average Incremental Cost, an industry-standard measure, was calculated by taking the construction and operational costs of the project and dividing that by the total amount of water produced. Thames Water priced the average cost of TDRA providing water at 63p per cubic metre by assuming that the site will operate 365 days per year. Yet according to its own planning papers, it will only run for 45.5 days each year, dramatically increasing the cost to an average of £5.12 per cubic metre. With these figures based on prices from 2022/23, the final cost when the scheme opens in 2033 is likely to be considerably higher. “It's been badged as a cheap scheme because they use this 365-day operation figure - and it simply isn’t true,” says Ian McNuff, an Olympic bronze medal-winning rower who founded Save Our Lands and Rivers (SOLAR) to oppose the building of the TDRA. McNuff, who analysed Thames Water’s plans, argues Britain’s biggest water company has been “defensive” and “disrespectful” towards customers’ concerns. “We believe the public has been misled, and [Thames Water] needs to be called to account for it. It is a classic defensive corporate culture that you see everywhere… They're trying to fend off what is quite plainly common sense and logic to build something more sensible.”

The discovery comes as new prime minister Andy Burnham is reportedly poised to take the beleaguered water company into special administration. Picture: Alamy

THE UK’S WATER SUPPLY ISSUE Yesterday, Thames Water announced a hosepipe ban for 10.1 million customers after weeks of little rainfall and record-breaking temperatures, and the challenges of water shortages are only likely to become more acute in the coming years. Speaking to Nick Ferrari in 2024, the then Environment Secretary, Steve Reed, warned that areas across the UK could run out of drinking water by the mid-2030s without an infrastructure overhaul. Meanwhile, Baroness Brown, a member of the Climate Change Committee, says that the UK is facing a potential shortfall of 5 billion litres per day by the 2050s. Part of the reason for these projected shortages is the failure to build new infrastructure. It’s nearly 35 years since the UK completed its last reservoir, the Carsington Water project. With the capital consuming around 2.6 billion litres of water each day, there are significant concerns that the TDRA will not produce enough water to meet the scale of Britain’s water scarcity crisis. Indeed, according to Thames Water’s own calculations, the annual output of the TDRA would not deliver enough water to cover even a day and a half of the capital’s demand. “This is going to produce 75 million litres of water per day for 6 weeks a year,” McNuff continues. “It's basically worth a few cups of tea,” he added sardonically. “If you're going to build supply infrastructure, build it to continually supply water because of the range of uncertainty in the future. It makes no sense at all.” Thames Water argues that the TDRA is the scheme best suited to deal with periods of extreme heat and prolonged periods of dry weather. The site works by removing water from upstream of Teddington Weir, where it will be transferred to a reservoir via an underground tunnel to be turned into drinking water. The extracted water will then be replaced with treated sewage, which will be discharged just above Teddington lock, a stone’s throw away from the Thames’ first designated bathing site at Ham. “Of the 673 kilometres of the River Thames, Thames Water is proposing to build this treated sewage outfall… right adjacent to London's first new bathing site,” McNuff observed. “So a site where within an hour's travel you have 12 million people who can get there to enjoy a fabulous location, they are going to build a treated sewage outfall.” Thames Water says the sewage will adhere to strict standards set by the Environment Agency. Thames Water expects to provide drinking water for 13 million people by 2050, but the TDRA will be limited to supplying 75 million litres per day as the project cannot be scaled up. Critics therefore argue other options should have been pursued. Two other sites were considered for development by Thames Water and Water Resources South East, the regulator which gave the green light to the project. Modifications to both the Mogden Sewage Treatment Works in Isleworth and Beckton Sewage Treatment Works were deemed to be more expensive than the TDRA for each cubic metre of water produced, at £1.32 and £2.66 respectively. This, however, assumes both sites would only be capable of producing water for six weeks each year. In reality, both would be capable of operating all-year, dramatically reducing the comparative cost. Another proposal is to improve existing infrastructure. Research by the Liberal Democrats carried out in 2025 estimated that the capital is losing around 592 million litres of water each day because of leaky pipes. “I don't really trust Thames Water to get these big projects right,” says Munira Wilson, the Liberal Democrat MP for Twickenham, whose constituency will host the TDRA. “We have seen time and again that Thames Water is pretty good at squandering bill payers' money rather than investing it properly in maintaining our precious water infrastructure and our precious waterways. “This scheme, which as you pointed out will only produce water for a few days of the year, looks like it could end up being a very expensive white elephant... We know that they built a desalination plant [in Beckton] at a cost of over half a billion pounds - and since 2010, they've only used it 5 times.”