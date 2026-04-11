The Interior Department submitted plans for the huge white Triumphul Arch to be built in the US capital.

The White House has unveiled is plans for a 250ft arch in Washington DC. Picture: Getty/Commission on Fine Arts

By Jacob Paul

The White House has revealed new renderings for a 250ft (76m) arch dubbed 'Arc de Trump' which the US president wants to have built in Washington DC.

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The Interior Department submitted plans for the huge white Triumphul Arch to be built in the US capital. Under the plans, it will be located near Arlington National Cemetery and stand at a towering height of 250ft. This would make it the tallest triumphal arch on the globe. Taking to social media on Friday, Donald Trump wrote that the arch would be "the GREATEST and MOST BEAUTIFUL Triumphal Arch, anywhere in the World". The plans have been filed with the Commission of Fine Arts, a panel consisting of Trump allies that is set to review the proposal next week. Read more: US President unveils 'Arc de Trump' plan as part of wide-ranging White House renovations Read more: Chagos handover deal 'on hold' after Trump slammed it as 'act of great stupidity'

The plans would make the arch the biggest in the world. Picture: Commission on Fine Arts

He first revealed his plans for the arch in October - announcing that the massive “triumphant arch” would replicate the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. The announcement was made to a room full of donors at the White House during a fundraiser for the new 90,000-square-foot ballroom at the presidential mansion. Trump has proposed that the colossal arch will be built opposite the Lincoln Memorial. He even provided a miniature model presentation of the arch to the donors. "That's Arlington Memorial Bridge," Trump said."And at the end of it, you have a circle that was built 150 years ago. You have two columns on one side, two columns on the other, yet in the middle, just a circle."

The arch would be located across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial under the plans. Picture: Commission on Fine Arts