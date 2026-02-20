White House ballroom proposal approved by Donald Trump-appointed board
Proposed plans for Donald Trump's imposing White House ballroom have been approved despite pushback at the expansion plans.
The US Commission of Fine Arts green lighted the plans overnight, with the Trump-appointed board voting overwhelmingly in favour of the extension's approval.
"We have to protect the country and the country's guests, and this is a facility that is definitely needed for over 150 years," Chairman Rodney Mims Cook Jr said.
The proposals will see the White House become "the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world" according to the US President, with the capacity expanded from 500 people to around a 1350 person capacity.
The approval comes after nonprofit organisation The National Trust for Historic Preservation sued in a bid to halt the ballroom construction, insisting that proposed plans did not comply with the legal review processes.
Trump argued that White House needs a ballroom because present facilities are inadequate to host large-scale national events and entertain foreign dignitaries.
Plans were paid for with money donated from private sources, the president has insisted when questioned about the project's financing.
The ballroom's construction has faced stiff opposition from those claiming the wing was torn down without approval - and that construction began without required permits.
"No president is legally allowed to tear down portions of the White House without any review whatsoever - not President Trump, not President Biden, and not anyone else," the National Trust for Historic Preservation said in its federal lawsuit.
"And no president is legally allowed to construct a ballroom on public property without giving the public the opportunity to weigh in."
The case is still in litigation, despite the Trump-appointed board's approval.
Demolition crews were seen to descended on the site at the end of last year, with diggers tearing down sections of the East Wing and First Lady's quarters.
At the time he said: "I am pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom.
"Completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete!
"For more than 150 years, every President has dreamt about having a Ballroom at the White House to accommodate people for grand parties, State Visits, etc. I am honored to be the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway — with zero cost to the American Taxpayer!"