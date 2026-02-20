Work continues on the construction of the ballroom at the White House, as approval was granted by the Trump-appointed board. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Proposed plans for Donald Trump's imposing White House ballroom have been approved despite pushback at the expansion plans.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US Commission of Fine Arts green lighted the plans overnight, with the Trump-appointed board voting overwhelmingly in favour of the extension's approval. "We have to protect the country and the country's guests, and this is a facility that is definitely needed for over 150 years," Chairman Rodney Mims Cook Jr said. The proposals will see the White House become "the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world" according to the US President, with the capacity expanded from 500 people to around a 1350 person capacity. The approval comes after nonprofit organisation The National Trust for Historic Preservation sued in a bid to halt the ballroom construction, insisting that proposed plans did not comply with the legal review processes. Trump argued that White House needs a ballroom because present facilities are inadequate to host large-scale national events and entertain foreign dignitaries. Read more: 'The truth is out there... in the files': Trump orders release of US documents on aliens and UFOs Read more: Trump breaks silence following Andrew’s arrest as he issues bizarre statement

President Donald Trump surveys the construction of hte new White House Ballroom during as he was hosting the leaders of nearly two dozen oil companies in the White House. Picture: Alamy

Plans were paid for with money donated from private sources, the president has insisted when questioned about the project's financing. The ballroom's construction has faced stiff opposition from those claiming the wing was torn down without approval - and that construction began without required permits. "No president is legally allowed to tear down portions of the White House without any review whatsoever - not President Trump, not President Biden, and not anyone else," the National Trust for Historic Preservation said in its federal lawsuit. "And no president is legally allowed to construct a ballroom on public property without giving the public the opportunity to weigh in." The case is still in litigation, despite the Trump-appointed board's approval.

A tower crane is built in the White House ballroom construction zone where the East wing previously stood at the White House. Picture: Alamy