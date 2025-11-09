Tim Davie resigned after backlash about the editing of President Trump's speech in a Panorama documentary

By Alice Padgett

Donald Trump's administration has raged at the BBC for doctoring a speech the President made shortly before the Capitol riot on January 6, 2020.

Karoline Leavitt, US President Donald Trump's press secretary, slammed the BBC in a recent tweet. She shared screenshots of her interview with the Telegraph, where she dubbed the BBC a "Leftist propaganda machine", alongside another screenshot of Tim Davie announcing his departure. BBC Director-General Mr Davie and CEO of News Deborah Turness resigned following backlash that a BBC Panorama documentary misled viewers with its editing of a speech by Mr Trump. Mr Trump took aim at the taxpayer-funded corporation after a damning 19-page dossier said the programme of “completely misled” viewers by showing the President telling his supporters he was going to the Capitol building with them to "fight like hell". In reality, the President said he was going to walk with his supporters "to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard." Read More: Tim Davie resigns as BBC’s Director-General amid row over misleading editing of Trump speech - with BBC News CEO also stepping down Read More: Full timeline of recent BBC controversies after Tim Davie resigns as Director-General

In the report, the programme was accused of making the US president "say" things [he] never actually said" by splicing together footage from separate parts of his speech. Ms Leavitt said that British taxpayers were being "forced to foot the bill for a leftist propaganda machine." She said: "This purposefully dishonest, selectively edited clip by the BBC is further evidence that they are total, 100 per cent fake news that should no longer be worth the time on the television screens of the great people of the United Kingdom. "Every time I travel to the United Kingdom with President Trump and am forced to watch the BBC in our hotel rooms it ruins my day listening to their blatant propaganda and lies about the president of the United States and all that he’s doing to make America better and the world a safer place."

The BBC 'doctored' Donald Trump and made him seem as he encouraged the Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2021, a leaked memo has claimed. Picture: Getty

The Telegraph has also published more excerpts from the memo, which accuse the BBC’s Arabic service of bias over its coverage of the war in Gaza, and accuse the corporation of “effective censorship” in its coverage of the transgender debate.