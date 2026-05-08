The White House has branded Star Wars actor Mark Hamill a “sick individual” after his social media post depicting Donald Trump in a grave.

The comments were made on the White House’s Rapid Response account on X in response to an AI-generated image of the US President lying in front of a tombstone surrounded by daisies, alongside the caption “If Only”.

Hamill accompanied the post with a caption, which read: "He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes. Long enough to realise he'll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore."

Hamill, known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, is an outspoken critic of President Trump.

The White House hit back at the post, calling Mr Hamill “one sick individual.”

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