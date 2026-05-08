White House calls Mark Hamill 'sick individual' for Trump grave post
The Star Wars star called for the President to be 'held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted and humiliated'
The White House has branded Star Wars actor Mark Hamill a “sick individual” after his social media post depicting Donald Trump in a grave.
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The comments were made on the White House’s Rapid Response account on X in response to an AI-generated image of the US President lying in front of a tombstone surrounded by daisies, alongside the caption “If Only”.
Hamill accompanied the post with a caption, which read: "He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes. Long enough to realise he'll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore."
Hamill, known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, is an outspoken critic of President Trump.
The White House hit back at the post, calling Mr Hamill “one sick individual.”
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.@MarkHamill is one sick individual.— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 7, 2026
These Radical Left lunatics just can’t help themselves.
This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President. pic.twitter.com/daJqcyssm7
They wrote: “These Radical Left lunatics just can’t help themselves. This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President."
The actor deleted the post and apologised, but added in a separate post: "Actually, I was wishing him the opposite of dead, but apologise if you found the image inappropriate."
This comes after a man was charged with the attempted assassination of the US President at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, DC, last month.
In the days following the shooting, Melania Trump called for TV comedian Jimmy Kimmel to be sacked, following resurfaced jokes that the first lady had a “glow like an expectant widow”.
Mrs Trump slammed Kimmel’s “hateful and violent rhetoric”, which she said was intended to divide the US.
Kimmel responded by saying the jokes were addressing the age difference between the couple, and said, "I agree that hateful and violent rhetoric is something we should reject.”
He added: "I do, and I think a great place to start to dial that back would be to have a conversation with your husband about it."