White House defends new press secretary amid questions over her legal credentials - as aide brands skeptics ‘rabid numbskulls’
The White House has not provided evidence that Ms Zacharia passed a bar exam or directly addressed the questions over her credentials
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The White House has mounted a staunch defence of its newest press secretary, Katie Zacharia, after a watchdog called for an investigation into her purported legal credentials.
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Ms Zacharia has faced criticism over her first White House briefing, which lasted around 14 minutes and included three questions from reporters.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Ms Zacharia - whom President Donald Trump described as “an attorney” when announcing her appointment - did not pass the California bar exam before moving to China.
Ms Zacharia has said that while living in China she “practised international transaction law, with all the appropriate credentials”.
Yet, a spokesperson for the State Bar of California told NBC News that Ms Zacharia had never appeared on a California bar exam pass list and that it had no record of her being licensed to practise law in the state.
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This group that filed the "complaint" is a radical leftist-organization run by rabid numbskulls suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Nobody takes them seriously because they are deranged low lifes. https://t.co/hBfMKgT3yz— Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 14, 2026
Asked on Tuesday where she had passed the bar exam, Ms Zacharia replied: “When I moved to China.”
Campaign for Accountability has filed a complaint with the State Bar of California, asking it to investigate whether Ms Zacharia may have broken the law by misrepresenting her legal qualifications.
The group also asked for the matter to be referred to prosecutors if any breach is found.
Its executive director, Michelle Kuppersmith, said: “Ms Zacharia has represented herself as a lawyer repeatedly […] yet it seems it was all a lie.”
The White House has not provided evidence that Ms Zacharia passed a bar exam or directly addressed the questions over her credentials.
However, White House communications director Steven Cheung was quick to jump to Ms Zacahria's defence, saying she was “a fabulous and wonderful addition to the team” who was “uniquely qualified and whip smart to help inform the American people”.
He later attacked the watchdog on X, calling it a “radical leftist-organisation run by rabid numbskulls suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome”.