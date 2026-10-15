The White House has mounted a staunch defence of its newest press secretary, Katie Zacharia, after a watchdog called for an investigation into her purported legal credentials.

Ms Zacharia has faced criticism over her first White House briefing, which lasted around 14 minutes and included three questions from reporters.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Ms Zacharia - whom President Donald Trump described as “an attorney” when announcing her appointment - did not pass the California bar exam before moving to China.

Ms Zacharia has said that while living in China she “practised international transaction law, with all the appropriate credentials”.

Yet, a spokesperson for the State Bar of California told NBC News that Ms Zacharia had never appeared on a California bar exam pass list and that it had no record of her being licensed to practise law in the state.

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