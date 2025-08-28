The Trump administration has contested Greenland's ties to Denmark on multiple occasions. Picture: Getty

By Alex Nichol

The White House has told Denmark to "calm down" after its envoy in Copenhagen was summoned to explain rumours of covert US influence operations in Greenland.

The U.S State Department confirmed that the deputy chief of mission in Copenhagen, Mark Stroh, had met with Danish foreign ministry officials on Thursday. The U.S government declined to comment "on the actions of private U.S. citizens in Greenland." The State Department said Stroh had "a productive conversation and reaffirmed the strong ties among the Government of Greenland, the United States, and Denmark." It said the U.S. values its relationships with both Denmark, a NATO ally, and Greenland and noted that the Trump administration respected "the right of the people of Greenland to determine their own future."

Greenland has long wished to remain part of Denmark. Picture: Getty

This week Denmark summoned the US envoy after three US nationals linked to Donald Trump were reportedly found conducting "infiltration" and "influence operations" in Greenland. Denmark's foreign minister demanded a meeting with the US' top diplomat over claims at least three people were attempting to carry out covert influence operations in the country. Greenland, the world's largest island and semi-autonomous Danish territory located in the Arctic, has long insisted it is not for sale and wishes to remain part of Denmark. It comes after Donald Trump set out his intention to claim the island as US territory, adding the US will "get Greenland" eventually. In a comment to public broadcaster DR, foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen insisted that "any attempt to interfere in the Kingdom's internal affairs will obviously be unacceptable." It comes months after JD Vance made an impromptu visit to Greenland after his wife voiced a desire to go dog sled racing. The trip saw widespread protests outside locations visited by the Vice President.

Lars Løkke Rasmussen has voiced concerns over the discovery. Picture: Alamy

The “infiltration” and “influence operations” ultimately hoped to weaken Greenland's relationship with Denmark and help align the island with the United States. Denmark has condemned reports of US intelligence gathering, with sources inside the Danish government suggesting the individuals collected names of people opposed to Trump. Those conducting the covert operation also reportedly got locals to point out incidents with the potential to cast Denmark in a bad light in American media. The report also suggests that two others have attempting to foster relationships with politicians, businesspeople and locals. It's been suggested the aim of the three US individuals was to weaken Greenland's relationship with Denmark, with the push helping align the island with views of the United States.

Vice President JD Vance Visits US Military Base In Northern Greenland. Picture: Getty

“We are aware that foreign actors continue to show an interest in Greenland and its position in the Kingdom of Denmark,” the Danish Foreign Minister said in a statement from his ministry. “It is therefore not surprising if we experience outside attempts to influence the future of the Kingdom in the time ahead.” Trump first floated the idea of occupying Greenland in 2019, before reiterating his desires for US control following re-election. He insisted control was "absolute necessity" for international security.

Mark Stroh, The US envoy in Copenhagen was summoned by the Danish government on Wednesday to explain the accusations. Picture: Getty