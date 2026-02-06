The White House has claimed that the video, shared by Trump overnight, is a reference to the Lion King film - before going on to remove the repost.

Trump's decision to share the video has been slammed as "racist.". Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The White House has been forced to remove a "disgusting" racist video shared by Donald Trump in which Barack Obama and his wife and Michelle are depicted as monkeys.

BREAKING: Trump just posted a video on Truth Social that includes a racist image of Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys.



There’s no bottom pic.twitter.com/zPEGa94dYO — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 6, 2026

Trump's PR team has since claimed that the video was shared in error by a member of staff, despite it being up for 12 hours and being "liked" thousands of times. But the video's removal comes after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected criticism of the post that depicted the Obamas, and claimed it was a Lion King reference. Ms Leavitt said: "This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King. "Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public." A senior White House official told CNN: "A White House staffer erroneously made the post. It has been taken down."

The video showed the Obamas' with their faces superimposed onto the bodies of monkeys. Picture: Alamy

At the 60-second mark of the clip comes a quick scene of two primates, with the Obamas' smiling faces imposed on them. Those frames were taken from a longer video, previously circulated by an influential conservative meme maker, which shows Mr Trump as "King of the Jungle" and depicts a range of Democratic leaders as animals, including Joe Biden, as a primate eating a banana. Republican Senator Tim Scott, who is black, was another who criticised Mr Trump's post. Mr Scott who chairs Senate Republicans' mid-term campaign arm, said on social media: "Praying it was fake because it's the most racist thing I've seen out of this White House."

Let it haunt Trump and his racist followers that future Americans will embrace the Obamas as beloved figures while studying him as a stain on our history. https://t.co/zDMdFtESJ3 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 6, 2026