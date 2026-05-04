The White House was locked down on Monday after a person was shot by a law enforcement officer in Washington DC.

Secret Service agents attended the scene on Monday afternoon at 15th Street NW and Independence Avenue, a Washington DC street near the Washington Monument and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

President Trump's speech to small business leaders inside the White House, which was ongoing at the time, was not interrupted.

The Secret Service said the incident "resulted from a confrontation between an armed individual and Secret Service Police."

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