White House locked down after shooting in US capital
Secret Service agents attended the shooting of a man in Washington DC.
The White House was locked down on Monday after a person was shot by a law enforcement officer in Washington DC.
Listen to this article
Secret Service agents attended the scene on Monday afternoon at 15th Street NW and Independence Avenue, a Washington DC street near the Washington Monument and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
President Trump's speech to small business leaders inside the White House, which was ongoing at the time, was not interrupted.
The Secret Service said the incident "resulted from a confrontation between an armed individual and Secret Service Police."
Read more: US denies that Iran 'hit warship with two missiles' as tensions rise over Strait of Hormuz
Read more: Sir Keir Starmer warns of ‘tension’ between Trump and Europe at Armenian summit
Emergency services have reported that a young man was taken to hospital for minor injuries.
Journalists outside the building were ushered into the briefing room for a short time during the lockdown.
The Secret Service said in a statement: “US Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, DC.
“One individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown.”
The Washington DC police department said: “The scene is secure. Avoid the area as roads will be closed for several hours.”