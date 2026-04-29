The Trumps are hosting an official state dinner for the King and Queen tonight at the end of the second day of their state visit to the US.

Despite the President's fondness for fast food, the White House has pulled out all the stops for the banquet.

The King and Queen will be treated to a four-course dinner and musical entertainment at the white tie event.

The lavish menu comes after a raucous reaction to King Charles's speech before a joint session of the US Congress on Tuesday afternoon.

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