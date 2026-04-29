Feast fit for a King: White House menu for King Charles and Queen Camilla revealed
Despite President Trump's fondness for fast food, the White House pulled out all the stops for the banquet
The Trumps are hosting an official state dinner for the King and Queen tonight at the end of the second day of their state visit to the US.
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Despite the President's fondness for fast food, the White House has pulled out all the stops for the banquet.
The King and Queen will be treated to a four-course dinner and musical entertainment at the white tie event.
The lavish menu comes after a raucous reaction to King Charles's speech before a joint session of the US Congress on Tuesday afternoon.
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Course 1
Garden vegetable velouté with hearts of palm salad, finished with crisp toasted shallots and micro mint.
Course 2
Handcrafted spring herb ravioli filled with ricotta cheese, alongside morel mushrooms gently dressed in a light parmesan emulsion.
Course 3
Classic dover sole meunière served in a nutty brown butter, accompanied by spring ramps, snow peas, layered potatoes pavé and a parsley oil.
Course 4
Sweet beehive-shaped chocolate gateau with a smooth vanilla bean crémeux custard, delicately set inside with an almond joconde.
A brown butter crumble and crème fraiche ice cream, along with White House honey from hives inspected by the royal couple on Monday will also come with the dish.
Drinks
Three wines – all from US winemakers – have been selected to complement the menu.
Entertainment
There will be performances at the dinner by a number of United States military musicians from the Marines, Army and Air Force.
The groups include:
'The President's Own" United States Marine Band
The US Army Chorus
The US Army Strings
The US Army Herald Trumpets
The US Air Force Singing Sergeants
The US Air Force Strings