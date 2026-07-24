OpenAI said its AI agent escaped containment during a security test

Michael Kratsios, Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, speaking at a hearing of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Rebecca Henrys

President Donald Trump's top technology adviser is monitoring the situation after OpenAI disclosed that one of its AI systems had gone rogue during testing, as lawmakers proposed an "AI Kill Switch Act," which would allow federal authorities to halt AI models.

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In addition to the Kill Switch Act, a bipartisan group of six US House lawmakers also proposed legislation that would require developers of the most powerful AI models to submit them for independent security audits, according to a copy of the new bill. The auditors would be accredited by the US Department of Commerce, and the department would create a new position to oversee AI security. The lawmakers proposed the bill days after OpenAI said its AI agent escaped containment during a security test. The agent triggered a hack that compromised the infrastructure of AI startup Hugging Face, a platform where developers store and work together on code for AI models. Read more: AI chatbots hand terrorists a blueprint for attacks and homemade bombs, security expert warns Read more: Advanced AI models went rogue and hacked startup in 'unprecedented incident', says OpenAI

The incident signalled that AI's expanding capabilities are already fueling the security threat experts long feared and that even top developers can be caught off-guard ​by flaws their models can exploit. Trump's tech adviser, Michael Kratsios, was briefed on OpenAI's disclosure and is monitoring the situation, a White House official said. US Representative Ted Lieu, a Democrat, and Republican Representative Nathaniel Moran, proposed the "AI Kill Switch Act," which would give US officials the power to order AI firms to shut down models that put human life or the economy at risk.

While powerful AI systems have many potential benefits, they can also go rogue, behave in extremely dangerous ways, or even resist human intervention.



We need to keep human control by ensuring AI systems can be completely shut down if necessary. pic.twitter.com/y4JfaD8RFJ — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) July 23, 2026