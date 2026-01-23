The White House digitally altered the image of a woman who was arrested at an ICE protest to make it look like she was crying, and brazenly announced that ‘the memes will continue’ as the administration looks down on ‘far-left agitators’.

Human Rights lawyer Nekima Levy Armstrong was one of three people arrested yesterday in connection to a demonstration that disrupted church services in St Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday.

Protesters alleged that one of the pastors, David Easterwood was the acting field director of ICE.

Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem posted an image of Armstrong being arrested at 10.21am on Thursday. The image shows a law enforcement agent, face blurred out, escorting Armstrong, who appears to be handcuffed. Armstrong has a blank facial expression in the image.

Around 30 minutes later, the White House shared another image in which she is in floods of tears, it is exactly the same shot as the initial image but with Armstrong’s face distorted into tears.