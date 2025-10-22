The ballroom is being privately funded by President Trump and a number of donors

The White House has submitted no plans for its controversial renovation as it continues to tear down its historic East Wing, reports say. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The White House has submitted no plans for its controversial renovation as it continues to tear down its historic East Wing, reports say.

Trump administration officials confirmed that the plans, which are legally required to be submitted to National Capital Planning Commission, have not been given to the agency. This is despite the demolition of the East Wing having already begun in order to build Donald Trump's privately-funded "big, beautiful ballroom". On Wednesday, Donald Trump was asked by a reporter about thew whole East Wing being torn down. Read More: Trump sanctions Russia’s biggest oil firms over ‘refusal to end senseless Ukraine war’ after talks with Putin 'went nowhere' Read More: East London mosque that 'banned' girls over 12 from charity run 'reviewing' format following backlash

A general view of the ongoing construction works on the White House grounds. Picture: Getty

Trump said that the wing he described as a separate building “was never thought of as being much; it was a very small building”. “Rather than allowing that to hurt a very expensive, beautiful building,” he continued. “In order to do it properly, we had to take down the existing structure.” Announcing the beginning of construction on Monday, Trump said: "I am pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom. "Completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete! "For more than 150 years, every President has dreamt about having a Ballroom at the White House to accommodate people for grand parties, State Visits, etc. I am honored to be the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway — with zero cost to the American Taxpayer!"

Workers demolish the facade of the East Wing. Picture: Getty

He added: "The White House Ballroom is being privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly. This Ballroom will be happily used for Generations to come!" Images of the ongoing work show parts of the exterior ripped down. Plans to develop the enormous ballroom were first announced in July, and press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed it would span 90,000 sq ft (8,300 sq meters) and seat up to 650 people. At the time, Mr Trump said: “In the White House, for 150 years, they’ve wanted to have a ballroom. There’s never been a president that was good at ballrooms. "I’m good at building things and we’re going to build quickly and on time. It’ll be beautiful, top, top of the line.” The ballroom is expected to be completed before the end of Mr Trump’s second term, in January 2029.

US President Donald Trump holds models with different sizes for a proposed "Independence Arch" as he speaks during a dinner with ballroom donors. Picture: Getty

Donald Trump holds a model of an arch. Picture: Getty