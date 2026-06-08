White House officials have told Sir Keir Starmer not to ban social media for under-16s.

A submission to the Government's consultation on a social media ban was made by the US Embassy in Britain.

The latest intervention from the US comes after a rift opened up in the "Special Relationship" after Vice President JD Vance blamed Henry Nowak's murder on a "mass invasion" of migrants into Britain.

Trump administration officials have criticised mooted plans for an Australia-style ban on youngsters using the platforms, saying they could harm freedom of speech.

In the document, the US warned against “prescribed one-size-fits-all government restrictions” and “blunt regulatory instruments” to tackle harms online.

The notice, which was later published by the embassy, said the White House favoured “targeted requirements”on “pornographic and adult commercial content ... rather than broad social media bans”.

It also raised concerns about age restrictions causing "disproportionate compliance burdens on American companies”.

Other proposals from the consultation are app curfews and limits on more addictive features.

Previously speaking to LBC, bereaved mother Ellen Roome called on legislators to press ahead with a ban without delay as “millions and millions” of children remain exposed to harmful content online.

Ms Roome's world was turned upside down when she found her 14-year-old boy lifeless in his bedroom in their Cheltenham home on April 13, 2022.

The online safety campaigner suspects her son Jools Sweeney died while doing an online challenge.

The intervention was revealed by the Telegraph, after Sir Keir was reported to be on the brink of announcing the ban.

Speaking to LBC on Friday, the Prime Minister said he had an “incredibly moving” meeting with grieving families calling for a ban.

He said “nobody is getting a free pass” as he pledged to take on big tech firms.

In a warning to big tech, he told LBC’s Political Editor Natasha Clark: “The message to the tech companies was very simple, which is, nobody's getting a free pass here. Things are going to change. I was very clear with them."

The PM added: “Nobody's getting a free pass here. I'm afraid we're not going to stick with what we've got here.”

Number 10 has said it will act quickly but has yet refused to confirm the ban.