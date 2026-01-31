White House shuts down 'unfounded and false' Trump claims after latest release of Epstein Files
The White House has hit back at the release of almost three million Epstein files claiming some of the documents implicating Donald Trump contain "untrue and sensationalist claims."
The claims come after more than three million pages, including more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, relating to infamous paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were released on Friday.
The US President is thought to be mentioned hundreds of times in the newly-released files, according to the justice department.
Included in the newly released files is a list compiled by the FBI last year of allegations made against Trump by callers to its national Threat Operation Center tip line.
But hitting back on Friday evening, the Justice Department said: "This production may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos, as everything that was sent to the FBI by the public was included in the production that is responsive to the Act.
"Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.
"To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponised against President Trump already."
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was also heavily in the newly released documents, including an email which appears to show him inviting the sex trafficker for dinner at Buckingham Palace.
The documents also allege he invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace and promised him “lots of privacy” - newly released emails appear to show.
Andrew told him "alternatively we should have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy" after Epstein told him for "private time".
It is important to note that Andrew denies he knew anything about Epstein’s crimes and appearing in these files does not imply any wrongdoing.