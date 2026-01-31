The White House US has hit back at "unfounded and false" Trump claims. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The White House has hit back at the release of almost three million Epstein files claiming some of the documents implicating Donald Trump contain "untrue and sensationalist claims."

President Trump Signs Executive Orders https://t.co/zeMleYWtrp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 30, 2026

But hitting back on Friday evening, the Justice Department said: "This production may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos, as everything that was sent to the FBI by the public was included in the production that is responsive to the Act. "Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. "To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponised against President Trump already."

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche meets with reporters as the Justice Department says it's releasing 3 million pages of documents in the latest Jeffrey Epstein disclosure. Picture: Alamy