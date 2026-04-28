The suspect appeared in front of a federal judge where he was told he could face a life sentence if convicted of attempting to assassinate the president

Allen appeared in court where he was told he could face a life sentence if convicted. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The suspected gunman accused of trying to assassinate President Trump spent "weeks" planning the attack, a court has heard as pictures of the weapons have emerged.

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The handgun said to have been carried by Allen. Picture: US Department of Justice

Jeanine Pirro, prosecuting, said that Allen had booked a three-night stay at the hotel before carrying out the attack, one month after Trump said he would attend the event for the first time as president. Allen, an engineer and tutor from Torrance, California, appeared subdued throughout the hearing and spoke only to confirm his details while flanked by three US marshals. He answered the judge's questions with "yes, your honour" or "no, your honour", and examined the documents in front of him.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said: "Cole Allen now faces the full weight of federal justice". Picture: US Department of Justice

Prosecutors claim that the suspect traveled from California to Washington by train and brought weapons with him, with a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives recovered after his arrest. Allen is also said to have sent a manifesto to relatives around ten minutes before the attack. The court was told that after checking into the hotel, where the dinner was held, at around 3pm on the Friday, Allen stayed overnight and was "very much aware" the following day when Mr and Mrs Trump arrived at around 8pm. Around 40 minutes later, Allen "made the decision to rush to the ballroom" while allegedly armed with a shotgun, handgun and knives.

A press conference held following the incident. Picture: Getty

He was stopped by a Secret Service agent who was shot but saved by a bulletproof vest. The officer fired five times at Allen, who was not hit, but fell to the ground and arrested, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said. The officer was taken to hospital but was later discharged. Jocelyn Ballantine, an assistant US attorney, said Allen had been armed with a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, semi-automatic pistol, three knives and “other dangerous paraphernalia”. He was also charged with transportation of a firearm and ammunition in interstate commerce and the discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. He could also face further charges.

Allen appeared in court on Monday where he spoke only to confirm his details. Picture: US Department of Justice

Speaking after the incident, Trump said: "I wasn’t worried, I understand life. We live in a crazy world." Describing how he was told to drop to the floor for his own safety, he added: "I was walking out, about halfway there, and they said, ‘Please go down to the floor. Please go down to the floor.' "So I dropped to the floor. So did the First Lady. "My thought was I’ve been through this a couple of times."

Photographs of the weapons allegedly used by Allen. Picture: Alamy