The US State Department has used the Rotherham grooming scandal in the UK as an example of how Western nations have endured “crime waves” as a result of uncontrolled migration

People thought to be migrants who undertook the crossing from France in small boats and were picked up in the Channel, arrive to be disembarked from a small transfer boat which ferried them from a larger British border force vessel in June 17, 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The White House has urged Britain to take “bold action” and defend citizens from crime caused by mass migration.

The plea comes as the US State Department labels mass migration an "existential threat" to Western civilisation, ordering its embassies across Europe to report crimes committed by illegal migrants. Using the Rotherham grooming scandal in the UK as an example, the department discussed how Western nations have endured "crime waves" as a result of uncontrolled migration. The grooming scandal involved girls aged as young as 11 sexually abused and raped by networks of predominantly Pakistani men in towns and cities across the UK. The department said it had ordered officials to "urge governments to positively respond to their citizens' growing discontent" in relation to unmitigated migration.

President Trump has targeted migrant communities in numerous policies since returning to office. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, they went on to say that mass migration "undermines the stability of key American allies," adding that embassies will "document crimes and human rights abuses committed by people of a migration background". The statement said that officials will also report on policies that punish citizens who object to mass migration. Singling out the grooming gang scandal, it added: “In the United Kingdom, thousands of girls have been victimised in Rotherham, Oxford and Newcastle by grooming gangs involving migrant men. “Many girls were left to suffer unspeakable abuse for years before authorities stepped in.” The department is not alone in its concern. Some of the president’s key allies, including Elon Musk, have criticised the UK Government over its handling of the scandal, with the tech billionaire offering to fund legal action against officials accused of complicity in the crimes.

In 2022, RNLI lifeboats were launched 290 times for migrant rescues in the English Channel. . Picture: Alamy