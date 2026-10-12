The White House has reversed a ban on UK access to the latest AI models for safety testing.

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The US have now reversed course after lobbying from AI minister Kanishka Narayan, The Telegraph has reported.

The move led Anthropic to stop UK officials from reviewing its new Claude Mythos 5.1 chatbot.

It comes after Washington asked major companies, including Anthropic and OpenAI, to withhold access to their models from the UK’s AI Security Institute.

It comes as Mr Narayan is set to warn of the growing risks posed by increasingly powerful AI in a speech on Monday and call for companies to do more to ensure their systems are safe and secure.

He will announce new steps the UK is taking to strengthen its cyber defences and make the case that the country needs to develop more technology itself to have a greater say over how AI shapes the future.

He will echo Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s remarks at the UN General Assembly last month, in which he set out the UK’s ambitions to lead international efforts to tackle the risks of AI.

The Prime Minister told world leaders he wants the UK to act as an “honest broker” to draw up “a single set of global principles and standards” for the development of frontier AI.

He said the issue will be the main focus of the UK’s presidency of the G20 group of leading economies.

This could prove a continuing point of contention with the US, as President Donald Trump has said he would resist attempts to rein in what he called “super intelligence”.