White-supremacist teenager confesses to having synagogue shooting manifesto
Damian Woolfenden has admitted to a series of terror offences, including possessing the manifesto of a neo-Nazi synagogue shooter and sharing a video of the Christchurch mosque shootings.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
A white supremacist teenager has admitted to a series of terror offences, including possessing the manifesto of a neo-Nazi synagogue shooter and sharing a video of the Christchurch mosque shootings.
Listen to this article
Damian Woolfenden pleaded guilty to 12 charges dating from May 2025 to May 2026 at the Old Bailey via video link from HMP Forest Bank on Friday morning.
The 18-year-old, of Bury, Greater Manchester, posted Brenton Tarrant’s live-streamed video of the 2019 Christchurch killings of 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand, onto a website which describes itself as a “pro-white” platform on July 22, 2025.
Woolfenden also distributed the manifesto of neo-Nazi terrorist Anders Breivik onto a Telegram group on September 7, 2025. Breivik killed 77 people in two attacks in Norway in 2011.
Read more: 'Nazi coach on call': Extremists strip safety controls from AI chatbots to help plan terror attacks and radicalise children
Read more: Hundreds of masked men, including white supremacist group Patriot Front, march through Washington on July 4th
The teenager admitted having the manifesto of US white supremacist gunman Payton Gendron and the manifesto of German neo-Nazi Stephan Balliet - who carried out the 2019 Halle synagogue mass shooting - on his home computer.
Woolfenden additionally admitted having documents on firearms and making bombs.
He also shared material meant to incite racial hatred against Jews on X and Telegram, as well as material intended to incite racial hatred against “foreigners”.
At his Old Bailey hearing on Friday, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb confirmed that she had seen documents referring to Woolfenden’s hatred of several groups based on “white racial superiority”.
The Old Bailey heard that documents indicated Woolfenden had created his own “personal manifesto” to launch an attack using firearms and was “waiting until the outcome of elections in 2028”.
The US Presidential election is expected on November 7, 2028, and the next London mayoral election is set for May 4 of that year.
Woolfenden, with no previous convictions, was remanded into custody and will be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on December 4th.
He has admitted five counts of possessing documents likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, and two counts of disseminating the contents of a terrorist publication.
He also admitted three counts of publishing written material stirring up racial hatred, one count of publishing written material stirring up religious hatred, and one count of publishing written material stirring up hatred on the grounds of sexual orientation.