Damian Woolfenden has admitted to a series of terror offences, including possessing the manifesto of a neo-Nazi synagogue shooter and sharing a video of the Christchurch mosque shootings.

Damian Woolfenden pleaded guilty to 12 charges from May 2025 to May 2026 at the Old Bailey via video link from HMP Forest Bank on Friday morning. Picture: Zefrog/Alamy

By Georgia Bell

A white supremacist teenager has admitted to a series of terror offences, including possessing the manifesto of a neo-Nazi synagogue shooter and sharing a video of the Christchurch mosque shootings.

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Woolfenden also distributed the manifesto of neo-Nazi terrorist Anders Breivik, who killed 77 people in two attacks in Norway in 2011. Picture: LISE ASERUD/Getty

The teenager admitted having the manifesto of US white supremacist gunman Payton Gendron and the manifesto of German neo-Nazi Stephan Balliet - who carried out the 2019 Halle synagogue mass shooting - on his home computer. Woolfenden additionally admitted having documents on firearms and making bombs. He also shared material meant to incite racial hatred against Jews on X and Telegram, as well as material intended to incite racial hatred against “foreigners”.

The teenager admitted having the manifesto of US white supremacist gunman Payton Gendron. Picture: Scott Olson/Getty

At his Old Bailey hearing on Friday, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb confirmed that she had seen documents referring to Woolfenden’s hatred of several groups based on “white racial superiority”. The Old Bailey heard that documents indicated Woolfenden had created his own “personal manifesto” to launch an attack using firearms and was “waiting until the outcome of elections in 2028”. The US Presidential election is expected on November 7, 2028, and the next London mayoral election is set for May 4 of that year.

The US Presidential election is expected on November 7, 2028. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty