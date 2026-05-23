The incident was reported by an Essex Police officer after the driver was caught outside Braintree

The white van driver was 'handed criminal conviction' after tooting horn outside train station. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A white van driver has received a criminal conviction for tooting his horn outside a train station as he attempted to get friend’s attention, a court heard.

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Jamie Spence, 52, was spotted by an Essex Police officer while sounding his horn outside Braintree train station on December 4 last year. PC Asa Smith told a court he had started watching Spence’s Ford Transit van after suspecting the driver was travelling over the 20mph speed limit on his approach to the train station. The officer then reported the driver for “sounding an unauthorised audible warning instrument on a vehicle”, sparking a criminal prosecution. Spence, who was driving the driving the Ford Transit at the time of the incident, was handed a £266 court bill by the magistrate for tooting his horn after his case was presided over behind closed doors, under the controversial Single Justice Procedure. Read more: 'Bedroom generation' of phone-addicted young people fuelling UK economic inactivity, warns Alan Milburn Read more: Fraudster's plot foiled after trying to sell fake 'ancient' statues to Sotheby’s using bogus invoices

Braintree railway station, Essex, England, where the offence took place. Picture: Alamy

“When outside the station, subject vehicle hooted horn a number of times to try and get the attention of a friend, not for the purpose of warning other road users,” the officer wrote, in a statement to Colchester Magistrates’ Court. Spence pleaded guilty to the charge, and at a hearing last week magistrate Richard Deacon sentenced him to a £146 fine with an order to also pay £120 in costs. Court documents also show that Spence, from Chelmsford, was offered the chance to settle the case out of court, but did not respond to a police offer to pay a fixed penalty fine. The case was dealt with under the Single Justice Procedure, where low-level crimes are dealt with behind closed doors. Essex Police decided to bring a criminal charge on April 29.

White van man was 'handed criminal conviction' by the officer in Braintree Essex. Picture: Alamy