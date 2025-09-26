Under Labour’s first year in office, the number of Whitehall mandarins pocketing six-figure salaries has ballooned.

Almost 3,350 civil servants are now earning over £100,000 - a near 20 per cent increase in just twelve months. Of those, close to 3,000 are on between £100,000 and £150,000, 360 earn up to £200,000, and another 40 rake in more than £200,000, which is comfortably above the prime minister’s £172,153 salary.

In short, the bureaucrats are increasingly out-earning the politicians they are supposed to serve.

This surge in top salaries comes at a time when taxpayers are under pressure from higher bills and a record tax burden, while the government machine they are funding looks increasingly broken.

HMRC is cutting off thousands of callers after hours on hold, the Home Office is unable to stop the boats and protect our borders, and the Ministry of Defence is struggling to deliver key parts of the UK’s planned defence capabilities programme.

Yet instead of accountability, mandarins are rewarded with pay rises. The growth of this six-figure salary club shows just how detached the civil service has become from the everyday struggles of the people footing the bill.

Defenders of these inflated pay packets argue that big salaries are needed to “attract talent.” But if this is what talent gets us - endless backlogs, spiralling costs and constant paralysis - then taxpayers are clearly not getting value for money.

Whitehall has become a bloated machine that rewards failure, while delivering less and less for the public. And the civil service isn’t the only offender.

The TaxPayers’ Alliance NHS Rich List exposed how 1,261 health service managers were paid between £100,000 and £200,000, with a further 512 senior managers earning more than the prime minister.

Across Whitehall and the wider public sector, the pattern is the same: consuming more and more while producing less and less.

The Cabinet Office insists it will cut administration costs by 16 per cent over five years, but these figures reveal the opposite: a ballooning elite whose salaries are insulated from national decline.

Labour came to power promising restraint and discipline, yet taxpayers’ money is still being funnelled into inflated pay packets rather than back into the hands of working families.

If Rachel Reeves is serious about finding savings in her upcoming budget, the obvious place to start is by tackling Whitehall’s six-figure salary club.

Unless these bloated pay packets are cut back to size, Britain will be left with a civil service growing ever fatter, while the country it governs continues to stagnate.