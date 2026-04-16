Andrew now confined to 'luxurious prison' and unable to go out
Former Duke of York staying inside Marsh Farm on Sandringham Estate for fear of further humiliating Royal Family by being pictured outside, insiders have said
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is now rattling around a “luxurious open prison” as he adjusts to life in exile within his new Sandringham Estate address.
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The former Duke of York moved into Marsh Farm over the Easter weekend having been temporarily based in the smaller Wood Farm since January, when he moved out of the Royal Lodge in Windsor.
Not long after swapping Berkshire for Norfolk, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on his 66th birthday.
His extraordinary day inside police custody came not long after the release of the Epstein Files, which contained many references to the former Duke’s friendship with disgraced sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew has denied all allegations made against him, including those made by Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre that he had sex with her three times - including once as part of an orgy.
Although only recently stripped of all his titles, Andrew has been outcast for some time, since his car crash 2019 Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.
However, a change in circumstance for the fallen ex Royal is unlikely to bring a change in fortune, despite his recent visit from his brother Prince Edward, with his life appearing just as empty as it has since he was expelled from The Firm, according to Royal insiders.
“In my opinion, Marsh Farm is the most luxurious open prison in the country because he is more or less confined there,” Royal writer Ian Lloyd told the i Paper on Thursday.
“From a royal perspective it represents an absolute, total fall from grace.” Much has been made of Andrew’s seemingly directionless existence, with reports stating he is little more than a “couch potato”, whose routine consists largely of watching TV.
While he is on speaking terms with Edward and Princess Anne, he appears to be at a stalemate with King Charles, who issued a strongly-worded statement after Andrew’s arrest.
Dr Craig Prescott told the i Paper: “The problem is that wherever he would go it would cause controversy.
“If he’s out riding in Sandringham and he’s seen to smile, that gets reported in the papers.”
Where does Andrew now live?
Andrew now lives on Marsh Farm, a five-bedroom property - two miles away from the King’s residence on the Sandringham Estate.
But while off the beaten track, the house is far more exposed than the Royal Lodge, meaning that to escape the public’s prying eyes he might be making full use of the Sky TV, which was seen to be installed.
Sandringham is enjoyed by the Royals for its church and scope for horse riding, although it’s unlikely Andrew will be seen to enjoy either any time soon after a final ride at Windsor in February only brought more negative attention.
Having once enjoyed an active life, which saw him serve for years in the Royal Navy and, in the 2000s, work as a trade envoy for the UK, the seclusion might be a shock to the system.
“Nobody visits him anymore,” an insider told the Telegraph.
For the moment, he “now spends his days watching television,” and, “does not drink or smoke and is never seen out to dinner”.
Andrew married Sarah Ferguson in 1986 and had two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, but separated in the early 1990s and divorced in 1996.
After their divorce, the pair remained on good terms and lived together at the Royal Lodge but it is understood the former Duchess of York is now living elsewhere.
Their daughters, meanwhile, have kept a low-profile of late and been absent from gatherings of royals.