Former Duke of York staying inside Marsh Farm on Sandringham Estate for fear of further humiliating Royal Family by being pictured outside, insiders have said

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor now leads a quiet life. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is now rattling around a “luxurious open prison” as he adjusts to life in exile within his new Sandringham Estate address.

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Andrew during the Trooping of the Colour in 2016. Picture: Alamy

How can Andrew be removed from the Order of Succession? Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is eighth in line to the throne, but the UK government is facing calls for his removal from the Order of Succession. For this to happen, all 15 Commonwealth nations with King Charles III as their head of state must agree to the removal for it to be enacted. These nations are: Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, The Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, and the United Kingdom

“In my opinion, Marsh Farm is the most luxurious open prison in the country because he is more or less confined there,” Royal writer Ian Lloyd told the i Paper on Thursday. “From a royal perspective it represents an absolute, total fall from grace.” Much has been made of Andrew’s seemingly directionless existence, with reports stating he is little more than a “couch potato”, whose routine consists largely of watching TV. While he is on speaking terms with Edward and Princess Anne, he appears to be at a stalemate with King Charles, who issued a strongly-worded statement after Andrew’s arrest. Dr Craig Prescott told the i Paper: “The problem is that wherever he would go it would cause controversy. “If he’s out riding in Sandringham and he’s seen to smile, that gets reported in the papers.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Full name and title: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince, Duke of York, Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh),

Age: 66, Born: Buckingham Palace, London, February, 19, 1960,

Relationships: reportedly dated Koo Stark (actress) for 2 years, married to Sarah Ferguson from 1986 until divorce in 1996,

Children: Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena, Princess Beatrice (Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi),

Net worth: exact net worth has never been made public, but Celebrity Net Worth estimates it at £3.7 million,

What did Andrew do to lose his title? Andrew was pressured by King Charles III to give them up due to the sexual assault accusations made by Virginia Giuffre and his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has denied all wrongdoing and any allegations.

Is Andrew still in line for the throne? He is still eighth in line for the throne (behind Prince William of Wales; Prince George of Wales; Princess Charlotte of Wales; Prince Louis of Wales; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Prince Archie of Sussex; and Princess Lilibet of Sussex),

Does Prince Andrew still get paid? After he stopped being a working royal in 2019, he stopped receiving any public funding from the sovereign grant

Andrew has moved into the renovated Marsh Farm. Picture: Alamy