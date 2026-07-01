Rachel Reeves, Ed Miliband and Wes Streeting all considered for top roles as Sir Keir Starmer departs

By William Mata

Andy Burnham is considering his top team for office if, as now widely predicted, he succeeds Sir Keir Starmer as prime minister.

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Andy Burnham has returned to the Commons. Picture: Alamy

Who could be in Andy Burnham's first Cabinet? Mr Burnham has faced calls from female Labour MPs to split the Cabinet 50/50 along gender lines. "We are asking you to demonstrate this change from day one and address the toxicity and misogyny within our own party and government," the Women's Parliamentary Labour Party has said. Labour is facing criticism for having never had a female leader, while the Conservative Party has had three, including the current holder Kemi Badenoch. Mr Burnham is yet to announce his prospective Cabinet. Here are some of the names in the frame: Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves hugs Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

Speculation is that Ms Reeves is keen to hang onto her job in No 11, and literally positioned herself next to Mr Burnham for a selfie he took of Labour MPs after his by-election win. She said of Mr Burnham: "That is what Andy will be able to provide as our next prime minister. He is a great communicator, he's got a great track record of delivering in Greater Manchester, and I have no doubt he will bring that to the position of prime minister." Wes Streeting

Wes Streeting could soon be back in a Cabinet role. Picture: Alamy

The former health secretary is also tipped for a top job, having ruled out going for No. 10 himself to back Mr Burnham. Mr Streeting said he was convinced that Mr Burnham “is committed to building an inclusive party that draws on the best of our political traditions and that he can win the fight of our lives against the force of nationalism”. James Purnell Mr Burham will likely bring his chief of staff with him to No 10. Ed Miliband

Energy secretary Ed Miliband. Picture: Alamy

The energy secretary was Labour leader for a stint in the 2010s but is being tipped as a potential chancellor. He had been seen as the frontrunner, but The Times reported that some cabinet colleagues have raised concerns about his pro-business credentials. His allies reject that criticism and say he has the experience and vision needed to reshape the economy. Shabana Mahmood

Shabana Mahmood wants to stay as home secretary. Picture: Alamy

Ms Mahmood is said to want to remain as home secretary, although The Times has reported that Burnham still sees her as a serious option for chancellor. She had previously been justice secretary. Louise Haigh

Louise Haigh resigned as Transport Secretary after it emerged she pleaded guilty to a criminal offence related to incorrectly telling police that a work mobile phone was stolen in 2013. Picture: Alamy

Ms Haigh, the former transport secretary, is a long-time friend and supporter of Mr Burnham and is said to have played a key role in his 2026 Makerfield by-election win. The Sheffield Heeley is set to be rewarded for her efforts. John Healey

Former defence secretary John Healey. Picture: Alamy