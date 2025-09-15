A group of Labour MPs are reportedly supporting Andy Burnham to replace Sir Keir Starmer as the party leader.

The prime minister could be increasingly challenged by the Greater Manchester Mayor, who has launched a campaign group to lobby the government.

Mr Burnham is lobbying for the Cabinet to tax wealth, nationalise utility companies, and end the two-child benefit cap, with Labour lagging in opinion polls.

Sir Keir had attempted to get his rule back on track by launching “phase two” of his government ahead of a new term of Parliament and conference season.

But, almost immediately, the momentum has hit the buffers with the resignation of Angela Rayner forcing a reshuffle and internal election to replace the deputy prime minister.

And last week, Labour’s US ambassador Peter Mandelson was sacked over his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, which have recently come to light.

Mr Burnham is currently fifth favourite to be the next prime minister, according to OddsChecker, despite being ineligible to run as he is not an MP.

Here is all you need to know about him and his threat to Sir Keir’s leadership.