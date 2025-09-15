Who is Andy Burnham and why is he being tipped to replace Sir Keir Starmer?
Manchester Mayor gets backing of Labour MPs who are disappointed with direction of prime minister.
A group of Labour MPs are reportedly supporting Andy Burnham to replace Sir Keir Starmer as the party leader.
Listen to this article
The prime minister could be increasingly challenged by the Greater Manchester Mayor, who has launched a campaign group to lobby the government.
Mr Burnham is lobbying for the Cabinet to tax wealth, nationalise utility companies, and end the two-child benefit cap, with Labour lagging in opinion polls.
Read also: Starmer did not know depth of Mandelson's ties to Epstein, says Labour minister
Read also: Andy Burnham warns Starmer he must not water down Hillsborough law
Sir Keir had attempted to get his rule back on track by launching “phase two” of his government ahead of a new term of Parliament and conference season.
But, almost immediately, the momentum has hit the buffers with the resignation of Angela Rayner forcing a reshuffle and internal election to replace the deputy prime minister.
And last week, Labour’s US ambassador Peter Mandelson was sacked over his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, which have recently come to light.
Mr Burnham is currently fifth favourite to be the next prime minister, according to OddsChecker, despite being ineligible to run as he is not an MP.
Here is all you need to know about him and his threat to Sir Keir’s leadership.
Who is Andy Burnham?
The 55-year-old is a long-time figure within the Labour party, having been MP for Leigh in Greater Manchester from 2001 to 2017.
Since May 2017, he has been Mayor of Greater Manchester - winning that election, and two subsequent votes in 2021 and 2024.
His achievements in the role include bringing the bus network under local government control, moving forward with a £300m housing fund, and launching the Greater Manchester Baccalaureate education path.
Mr Burnham is considered to be “soft left” within the party, meaning he would perhaps be aligned to the ideologies of Tony Blair or Gordon Brown - and more socialist than Sir Keir. Indeed, the pair have not always seen eye-to-eye, and now Mr Burnham has gone a step further by launching Mainstream, a network of members who are pushing for more socialist policies.
A backer said: "He [Mr Burnham] really does represent what the Labour Party is about. He's not only demonstrated that across Manchester but the leadership he does give on many issues, I think that's the kind of leadership we need at this time.”
Although he is an influential Labour member, he would not immediately be able to run for the top job, unless he was to become an MP once more.
It has been speculated that he could eye up the Manchester constituency of Gorton and Denton, which has been Independent since Andrew Gwynne lost the Labour whip in February.
Mr Burnham has been married to Marie-France van Heel, who is Dutch, since 2000 - having met when they were both at university - and the pair have a son and two daughters.