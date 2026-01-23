Sir Keir Starmer's allies said to be working against Manchester Mayor as Labour wary of civil war

By William Mata

Andy Burnham is said to be considering a leadership challenge if he becomes an MP again, following a Labour member's sacking.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andy Burnham has been Greater Manchester Mayor since 2017. Picture: Alamy

Mr Burnham recently spoke at the Conservative conference on the importance of devolution and praised former chancellor George Osborne. He began his address by joking he might be more welcome in Manchester than at the Labour Party’s conference in Liverpool, a reference to his reported challenge to Sir Keir. “I have to spend part of every single working week in this job remaking the case for devolution to Whitehall,” the Greater Manchester Mayor said, according to the Spectator. “You would think I wouldn’t have to do that anymore after ten years of growth – but sadly, we do.” Mr Burnham is currently the fifth favourite to be the next prime minister, according to OddsChecker, despite being ineligible to run. Here is all you need to know about him and his threat to Sir Keir’s leadership.

Andy Burnham with his wife Marie-France and their family. Picture: Alamy

Who is Andy Burnham? The 56-year-old is a long-time figure within the Labour party, having been MP for Leigh in Greater Manchester from 2001 to 2017. Since May 2017, he has been Mayor of Greater Manchester - winning that election, and two subsequent votes in 2021 and 2024. His achievements in the role include bringing the bus network under local government control, moving forward with a £300m housing fund, and launching the Greater Manchester Baccalaureate education path. Mr Burnham is considered to be “soft left” within the party, meaning he would perhaps be aligned to the ideologies of Tony Blair or Gordon Brown - and more socialist than Sir Keir. Indeed, the pair have not always seen eye-to-eye, and now Mr Burnham has gone a step further by launching Mainstream, a network of members who are pushing for more socialist policies. A backer said: "He [Mr Burnham] really does represent what the Labour Party is about. He's not only demonstrated that across Manchester but the leadership he does give on many issues, I think that's the kind of leadership we need at this time.” Could Andy Burnham challenge Sir Keir Starmer? Although he is an influential Labour member, he would not immediately be able to run for the top job, unless he was to become an MP once more. It has been speculated that he could eye up the Manchester constituency of Gorton and Denton, which has been Independent since Andrew Gwynne lost the Labour whip in February. Sir Keir has previously dismissed talk of leadership challenges as “wasted” time, but Mr Burnham is one of the clear front-runners to replace him if he is ousted as PM. His allies have said that Mr Burnham would only return to national politics if he felt he had something to offer. One of them told The Guardian: “People want to paint him as scheming and plotting but that’s absolutely not where he is. He loves being mayor of Manchester. It would only ever be an option if felt he had something to offer." If he were to pursue this, any subsequent mayoral race would cost the party about £500,000. One member of the NEC told The Guardian: “It is deeply selfish of Andy to want to run for this – costing us tens of thousands we don’t have." There have also been concerns about Reform UK attempting to fill the mayoral role: “What if Reform won the Greater Manchester mayoralty? It would be totemic for them: their biggest win yet."

Burnham with his wife Marie-France van Heel in 2010. Picture: Alamy

Who is Andy Burnham’s wife, Marie-France van Heel? Mr Burnham has been married to Marie-France van Heel, who is Dutch, since 2000 - having met when they were both at university - and the pair have a son and two daughters. The pair met while studying at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge University, and Van Heel appeared on the TV series Blind Date around this time. Frankie, as she is known, has worked as a brand consultant for BSkyB and her own firm MVH Marketing. She had a double mastectomy in 2010 after discovering she had a breast cancer gene, with three of her family members having died from the illness. This article was updated on January 23, 2026, to reflect news events.