Could Angela Rayner replace Sir Keir Starmer, and why did she resign as deputy PM?

Angela Rayner has called on Labour to be braver. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Angela Rayner has called on her Labour Party to make bold changes if it is to win back the trust of the electorate.

Angela Rayner has been an MP since 2015. Picture: Alamy

Who is Angela Rayner? Age: 45. Born in Stockport, Greater Manchester, March 1980. Party and title: Labour MP for Ashton-under-Lyne since 2015 and deputy party leader from 2020 to 2025. Deputy prime minister and housing secretary from July 2024 to September 2025. Partner and children: Neil Batty (1995-2005), Mark Rayner (married 2010-2020), Sam Tarry (from 2022). She has three children, one with Mr Batty and two more sons with Mr Rayner. Her eldest son had a child of his own in 2017, making Ms Rayner a grandmother. Where does she own properties? Ashton-under-Lyne (her constituency), Westminster (grace and favour flat), and Hove (second home).

Angela Rayner’s background and personal life “From the beginning of my working life, I’ve always stood up for working people, first as a trade union rep representing care workers and then as a regional union official,” Angela Rayner wrote on her official website. The MP for Ashton-under-Lyne has made her working-class origins her USP within a parliamentary scene made up of Oxbridge alumni. She takes her surname from her first husband, Mark Rayner, whom she was married to from 2010 to 2020, and has had an on-off relationship with her current boyfriend, the former Labour MP Sam Tarry, since 2022. Ms Rayner is still only 45 but became a grandmother at 37, having given birth at 16 to her first son, Ryan, who had a daughter of his own in 2017. She has two other sons. She became the first female Ashton-under-Lyne MP in 2015 and was quickly promoted within the shadow benches, initially under Jeremy Corbyn, before rising to become deputy to Sir Keir in 2020 - and thus deputy prime minister when Labour got into power four years later.

Rayner has been a familiar face within Labour for years. Picture: Alamy

Is Angela Rayner left or right-wing? Ms Rayner has defined herself as a socialist but has said she does not subscribe to one school of thought. “I’m Labour through and through, and I wouldn’t define myself by a particular leader,” she told the Guardian in an interview. She added: “I see myself as soft left. I’m very pragmatic. I’m interested in how we can change lives for the better; how we can put socialism into practice. Every time we expend energy on fighting each other, we’re letting down the people that need us the most.” While in the Cabinet, the website Labour List suggested that she and culture secretary Lisa Nandy were the two furthest left - with Sir Keir himself being on the right. Why did Angela Rayner resign as deputy PM? In September 2025, Ms Rayner resigned from the government after failing to pay a £40,000 tax surcharge on a flat she bought. Sir Keir Starmer’s ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, found that she broke the ministerial code by underpaying stamp duty on her £800,000 seaside flat and, as such, had not met the “highest possible standards of proper conduct”. She was replaced by David Lammy as deputy prime minister and by Lucy Powell as deputy leader of the Labour Party.

Rayner's alleged tax evasion made her home a target for graffiti. Picture: Alamy

Friends to rivals? Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner. Picture: Alamy