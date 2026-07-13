Ann Widdecombe's death is now being investigated by counter terrorism police after new evidence came to light on Monday afternoon.

Here is the latest into the death.

Speaking with LBC this morning, he blasted Nigel Farage for speculating around her death and claiming her killing was "premeditated".

Police previously said that her death was not politically motivated .

Counter Terrorism Policing South East said “new information and evidence has come to light” into the probe around the former Tory MP, who was found dead on Thursday.

Who was Ann Widdecombe?

Ann Widdecombe was a Conservative MP between 1987 and 2010 for the Kent constituency of Maidstone, later Maidstone and the Weald, and held several ministerial positions in Sir John Major’s government.

She continued in both shadow cabinet and backbench capacities until her resignation in 2010, and she was later an MEP after leaving the Tories to join Nigel Farage's Brexit Party.

Most recently, she was the immigration and justice spokeswoman for Reform and appeared on TalkTV one day before her death.

Ms Widdecombe became a surprising reality television star in her latter years, firstly appearing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010 and then on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

She lived alone and did not marry or have children.

How did she die?

Ann Widdecombe was found dead at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor on Thursday, July 9, after sustaining serious injuries.

Devon & Cornwall Police believe Widdecombe was attacked inside her home at 12.30pm on Wednesday, July 8, meaning she was found 24 hours after her death.

The force has since launched a murder enquiry to attempt to establish details around her death.

When will her funeral be?

While mourners have gathered in Dartmoor to pay their respects to Ms Widdecombe, there has not been any announcement of when a funeral could be.

Ms Widdecombe was a Catholic, and it seems likely that she would be laid to rest in accordance with her religious beliefs.

Why is there an investigation?

Shortly after 9pm on Saturday, July 11, a 28-year-old white British man was arrested at an address in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on suspicion of the murder of Ms Widdecombe.

A 26-year-old man was previously arrested in Newton Abbot but was later released.

Counter terrorism policer were initially not involved but had taken over by Monday, July 13, afternoon, when new evidence came to light.

The police has urged the public not to involve themselves with speculation into the death, stating that this would be unhelpful and distressing.