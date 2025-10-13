Who are the hostages being released today under Trump's Gaza peace deal?
"We can finally breathe again", the families wrote to Mr Trump as they thanked him for giving them back "what we thought we had lost forever".
Hamas will release 20 Israeli hostages as part of today's prisoner swap.
At around 6am on Monday morning, days after a ceasefire was agreed, Hamas began releasing the remaining 20 living Israeli hostages.
What do we know about the hostages?
Hamas took 255 hostages from southern Israel on Hamas’ night of terror, which saw more than 1,000 Israeli’s slaughtered.
Many were taken from the Nova music festival, while others were taken from their homes.
The youngest, Kfir Bibas, was taken when he was just nine months old alongside his brother Ariel, 4, their mother Shiri, and their father Yarden.
Israel believes that 48 hostages remain in captivity, with 20 assumed alive.
But who are the remaining hostages?
Matan Angrest
Matan Angrest,21, is an Israeli soldier who is thought to have been on duty on the night of the attack.
"My Matan, survive, hold on a little longer for me, for Dad, Adi, Ofir, and Roi, for an entire nation waiting for you,” his mother said this year in a statement via the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters.
Matan Zangauker
Matan Zangauker,24, was kidnapped alongside his girlfriend Ilana Gritzewsky, 31. Ilana, a Mexican national, was released earlier this year.
"Matan is coming home to me, to [his sisters] Natalie and Shani, and to [his partner] Ilana, the love of his life,” his mother wrote following Mr Trump's returns announcement.
Avinatan Or
Avinatan Or, 31, and his girlfriend, Noa Argamani, were also kidnapped alongside one another on October 7.
Israel rescued Noa last year, but Avinatan has remained in captivity.
"Cracks are opening around my heart and light is coming in. I am afraid, I am anxious, I am excited. I am trying not to be too happy and hopeful, not to let the light come in yet, because it's all very uncertain," his mother said earlier this week.
Guy Gilboa-Dalal
Guy Gilboa-Dalal, 23, was with his brother Gal when he was taken from Nova music festival on October 7.
“It’s so hard missing him all day every day, thinking about him all day every day,” Gal said this month.
“And as time goes by it’s getting harder and harder [to bear], and harder and harder to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Eitan Abraham Mor
Eitan Abraham Mor, 23, was on security duty at the Nova music festival was he was taken by Hamas.
His father told Israeli radio in June that "the last sign of life" his family had had of Eitan was four months earlier.
Tamir Nimrodi
Tamir Nimrodi, a non-combat soldier, was just 18 years old when he was taken by Hamas.
His mother said she was "fearing the worst" but hoped that "he's still hanging on" two years after his abduction.
Alon Ohel
Alon Ohel 23, is a Serbian citizen who was at the Nova music festival when taken.
His mother said in August she has not seen or heard from him since footage showed Hamas taking him away.
Yosef-Chaim Ohana
Yosef-Chaim Ohana, 25, was about to start a pilot course in the US before he was taken on October 7.
Omri Miran
Omri Miran, a father of two, could soon be reunited with his family.
The 47-year-old was abducted from Nahal Oz and his wife Lishay said she last saw him being driven away in his own vehicle.
Bar Abraham Kupershtein
Bar Abraham Kupershtein, 23, was reportedly trying to save lives and evacuate injured people at Nova when Hamas took him.
"He was the one who evacuated the wounded under fire to save lives at the Nova party. He was the one who went back again and again, just to save one more person," his family said.
Segev Kalfon
Segev Kalfon, 27, was working in a bakery and studying finance before he was captured.
His mother, Galit Kalfon, said she has been suffering through a “terrible roller coaster” since then.
Bipin Joshi
Bipin Joshi, 23, from Nepal, was in Israel to study agriculture when he was kidnapped from a kibbutz.
His family say they received confirmation from Israeli intelligence that his phone was found in Gaza.
Eitan Horn
Eitan Horn, 38, an Argentinian citizen, was captured alongside his brother Yair, 46, from Nir Oz.
The education is still being held hostage. His brother was released on 15 February.
Maxim Herkin
Maxim Herkin, 36, moved to Israel from Ukraine and has a partner and young daughter waiting for him at home.
Evyatar David
Evyatar David, 23, texted his family to say "they are bombarding the party" moments before he was taken.
His brother Illay said he "is a full of life person, he is the kindest soul," and eagerly awaits his return.
David Cunio
David Cunio, 34, was kidnapped along with his brother.
His wife Sharon Aloni Cunio and their three-year-old twin daughters Ema and Yuly were freed in November 2023.
Ariel Cunio
Ariel Cunio, 27, was kidnapped with his brothers and his parnter Arbel Yehud, 29, who was released on 30 January 2025.
Nimrod Cohen
Nimrod Cohen, 20, was captured from Nahal Oz.
"It is a fragile situation and we don't want to be disappointed again. And yet I feel hope that soon I will see Nimrod and I can hug [him] again," his mother said this weekend.
Rom Braslavski
Rom Braslavski, 20, was working as a security guard at Nova.
He was reportedly attempting to rescue an injured person in the attack and has not been heard from since.
Elkana Bohbot
Elkana Bohbot, 35, reportedly tried to help to evacuate the wounded following the October 7 before he was taken by Hamas.
`He has a wife and a young son waiting for his return.
Ziv and Gal Berman
Twins Gali and Ziv Berman turned 28 last month while being held hostage by Hamas after being taken from Kfar Aza.
The IDF has reportedly told the family the brothers are being held in Gaza.