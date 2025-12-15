Naveed Akram, 24, and his father, Sajid Akram, 50, have been identified as the attackers. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

The two gunman involved in the Bondi Beach shooting were a fruit shop owner and his 24-year-old son.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Naveed Akram, 24, and his father Sajid, 50, have been identified as the attackers who opened fire on a Hannukah celebration in Sydney, killing 15 people. Sajid was shot by police at the scene. His son remains in hospital under police guard. Their home in Bonnyrigg, 50km west of Bondi, was raided by police hours after the shooting.

Who are Naveed Akram and his father? Naveed Akram has been described as a ‘quiet loner’ at school who dropped out. He was described as a ‘really nice, smart and polite kid,’ and ‘the last person you would expect’ to be involved. He is believed to have started at Cabramatta High School, in Sydney’s West in year 7 in 2014 before leaving around year 10 or 11 and dropping out to work as a bricklayer. Former classmate Steven Luong told the Daily Mail: “I could have never imagined in 100 years that this could be his doing. Read more: Australia must strengthen gun laws after father and son kill at least 15 in 'evil' Bondi Beach shooting, PM says Read more: Donations for hero fruit shop owner who tackled Bondi Beach gunman near $1million

He was described as a 'good boy' by his mother and friends said he was smart. Picture: Social Media

“'He was a very nice person. He never did anything unusual. “He never even interrupted in class.” Another classmate described Akram as ‘one of the smart kids’ His mother described him as a “very good boy” and she said she didn’t believe he was in possession of any guns. She said he told the family he was going to Jervis Bay with his father for a weekend of fishing and swimming. She said: “He rings me up [on Sunday] and said, "Mum, I just went for a swim. I went scuba diving. We're going… to eat now" ‘

Naveed was disarmed at the scene by a heroic member of the public. Picture: Social Media