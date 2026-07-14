Ariana Grande has cryptically confirmed in a performance that she has reunited with her ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez.

While Taylor Swift was getting married to Travis Kelce, Grande was spending a romantic weekend with her old flame in Florida and has now suggested that they are back on.

Alvarez was referenced in Grande’s 2018 song "thank u, next," which included lyrics that provided a one-line summary of her recent breakups.

"Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh," she sang.

But on Monday, during a performance in New York, she sang: "Wrote some songs about Ricky, we always find our way back.”

The clip has now circulated thousands of times and shows the Eternal Sunshine Tour crowd cheering about the apparent revelation in the star’s love life.

Grande is about to release her next album, Petal, on July 31, and this follows her split from Ethan Slater, whom she had dated for three years.

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