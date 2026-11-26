Who are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie now dating?
One-time Hollywood power couple make rare joint statement as they end their feud over a French winery
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Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have released a rare joint statement to say they have resolved their feud over their shared French winery.
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“We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further,” representatives for the actors said on Wednesday.
The winery was a bone of contention between the Hollywood A-listers, who were married from 2014 and separated two years later, but did not finalise their divorce until 2019.
In 2008, the couple bought the Chateau Miraval winery, a 1,200-acre estate in Correns in the south of France, for an estimated $28.4 million. They married there in 2014. Tensions developed when Jolie sold her share of the estate to billionaire businessman Yuri Shefler in a $64 million deal.
Read also: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement following bitter eight-year legal battle
Pitt met Jolie while filming Mr and Mrs Smith with her in 2005, shortly after he had separated from Jennifer Aniston, and they were together for seven years before marrying.
The pair had adopted children, daughters named Zahara and Shiloh, and sons called Maddox and Pax, as well as biological twins, a son and daughter called Knox and Vivienne, born in 2008.
Who are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie now dating?
Since 2022, Pitt has been dating Ines de Ramon and the pair have frequently been seen together at film premieres - most recently, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, which was released last week.
De Ramon, 33, is a jewellery designer and was previously married to the actor and director Paul Wesley, whom she separated from in 2022 and divorced in 2024.
According to Elle, the couple met through mutual friends and had been dating for months in secret before becoming more public in their relationship.
They were first seen together at a party for the premiere of Babylon in late 2022.
Jolie was married to Trainspotting actor Jonny Lee Miller from 1996 to 2000 and then Billy Bob Thornton from 2000 to 2003.
She is not known to have dated anybody since her divorce from Pitt.