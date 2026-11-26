One-time Hollywood power couple make rare joint statement as they end their feud over a French winery

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have issued a rare joint statement. Picture: Image Press Agency/Alamy

By William Mata

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have released a rare joint statement to say they have resolved their feud over their shared French winery.

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Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were only married for two years. Picture: Sydney Alford/Alamy

Pitt met Jolie while filming Mr and Mrs Smith with her in 2005, shortly after he had separated from Jennifer Aniston, and they were together for seven years before marrying. The pair had adopted children, daughters named Zahara and Shiloh, and sons called Maddox and Pax, as well as biological twins, a son and daughter called Knox and Vivienne, born in 2008. Who are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie now dating? Since 2022, Pitt has been dating Ines de Ramon and the pair have frequently been seen together at film premieres - most recently, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, which was released last week. De Ramon, 33, is a jewellery designer and was previously married to the actor and director Paul Wesley, whom she separated from in 2022 and divorced in 2024.

Ines de Ramon and boyfriend Brad Pitt arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth. Picture: Image Press Agency/Alamy