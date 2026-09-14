Hickerson heard shouting about Panettiere as he was handcuffed by police in South Carolina

Hickerson and Hayden Panettiere in 2019. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Brian Hickerson, a former boyfriend of the late actress Hayden Panettiere, was heard shouting about her death while being arrested in the US.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He had been drinking in South Carolina with his brother Zack when they got into a bar fight and were then kicked out after a chair was thrown, according to US gossip site TMZ. Hickerson reportedly responded to heckling about Panettiere, who died aged 38 in August, and was seen being handcuffed outside, where he was heard shouting at police. A video shows Hickerson yelling that the Greenville Police Department had leaked news of Panettiere's death. “GPD leaked it when my girlfriend died,” he cried.

🚨BREAKING / UPDATE: Newly surfaced footage shows Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, apparently being detained last night.



​In the video, Hickerson can be heard shouting: "GPD leaked it when my girlfriend died!" referencing the Greenville Police Department, which is… pic.twitter.com/1wbrnwHrsz — Amy Leigh (@IAmyLeigh) September 13, 2026

Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson in the US in 2023. Picture: Getty