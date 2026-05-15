Brigitte Macron has broken her silence to rubbish claims she struck her husband because of texts he had sent to actress Golshifteh Farahani.

Brigitte Macron has been the first lady of France for almost a decade. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Brigitte Macron has broken her silence to rubbish claims she struck her husband, the French president Emmanuel Macron, because of texts he had sent to actress Golshifteh Farahani.

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The French first lady was filmed striking her husband as they prepared to walk off a plane in Hanoi last year, fuelling rumours of a feud between the pair. Iranian-French actress Farahani has not commented on claims made this week by Paris Match journalist Florian Tardif that Mr Macron had texted her, calling her attractive. Mr Macron had previously played down the incident has a good natured joke between the pair, and Ms Macron has now spoken, via her office, to deny she slapped him in anger after reading his messages. Her spokesperson told Le Parisien: “Brigitte Macron categorically denied this account directly to the author on March 5, specifying that she never looks at her husband's mobile phone.” The Paris Match account has said that the platonic relationship between Mr Macron and Farahani, if it even existed at all, has now come to an end. Here is a look at Brigitte Macron.

The Macrons have put on a united front in more recent times. Picture: Alamy

Who is Brigitte Macron? Brigitte Macron, 73, is the wife of the president of France, Emmanuel, and was previously a teacher. Born in Amiens in northern France, Ms Macron grew up as the daughter of Simone and Jean Trogneux, who owned the renowned Chocolaterie Trogneux company, but she moved away from the family business to teach literature in Strasbourg, in the east of France. In the 1990s, she moved back to Amiens and then to Paris to teach at the prestigious Lycée Saint-Louis de Gonzague - where she was based in the 2000s, up to her retirement in 2015. Mr Macron became president of France in 2017 and his wife has served alongside him as his spouse since then.

Brigitte Macron takes a bicycle ride in 2017. Picture: Alamy

Does Brigitte Macron have any children? Ms Macron had three children with her first husband André-Louis Auzière, whom she married in 1974 and they divorced in 2006. Their children are: - Sébastien, born 1975, - Laurence, born 1977, - Tiphaine, born 1984 Mr Auzière, two years Ms Macron's senior, died in 2019, while Mr Macron does not have any children of his own.

Sir Keir and Victoria Starmer with Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron. Picture: Alamy

How did Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte meet? What is the age gap between Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron? Brigitte Macron is nearly 25 years older than Emmanuel Macron and the pair met in Amiens, their shared hometown, in 1993 when he was a pupil in her drama class. At the time, he was 15 and she was 39, and her daughter Laurence was in the same class. The pair are said to have become close as a result of putting on stage performances together. The love story Mr Macron's parents are said to have become concerned about the inappropriate nature of their relationship and sent him to boarding school in Paris, while Ms Macron's then husband moved out of their shared home. Mr Macron's mother, Francoise, said in a book: "We couldn't believe it. What is clear is that when Emmanuel met Brigitte we couldn't just say: 'That's great!'" "For me, such a young boy was crippling. Emmanuel had to leave for Paris," Ms Macron said in an interview. "I told myself that he would fall in love with someone his [own] age. It didn’t happen." Ms Macron continued contact with her future husband and he told her, aged 17: “Whatever you do, I will marry you!” According to reports, Ms Macron waited for a a decade before breaking the news to her children, her eldest son Sébastien being two years older than Mr Macron. "In the end, love was more important than anything, and I ended up getting a divorce. I couldn't help it," Ms Macron said in another interview.

Brigitte Macron in 2026, leaving the Vatican City. Picture: Alamy

Simone and Jean Trogneux, Ms Macron's parents, died before the wedding in 2007 and Ms Macron has said that they would not have approved of the second wedding. "The great distances that separated us physically until 2007. But we wrote to each other all the time during that period," Ms Macron said in an interview. "It all unfolded very slowly. I gradually brought my family to realise that. Emmanuel gradually brought his family to realise that."

Emmanuel Macron appeared to have been struck by his wife. Picture: Alamy