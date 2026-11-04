Attention turns to next American elections after the Midterm vote saw Democrats defeat Republicans in Congress

There is likely to be a new face in the White House come 2029. Picture: David Coleman | Have Camera Will Travel/Alamy

By William Mata

There are still two years until the next US Presidential election but some of the potential candidates are coming to the fore on the back of the 2026 Midterms.

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How does someone run to be the US president? The process of both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party nominating a candidate begins in January 2028 with the presidential primaries. This will see registered party members in every state (as well as US territories and overseas members) vote for which candidate they want to represent their party in the November 2028 election. This process will last until around March. The winning Republican will then go head to head with the winning Democrat in November's Presidential election.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris could possibly run again. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Who are the possible candidates for the 2028 US Presidential election? Few candidates have yet declared a run for the White House but several on both sides are reportedly interested or have expressed interest in becoming President. Kamala Harris: Beaten by Trump in 2024, the former Vice President has signalled an interest in going again. Gavin Newsom: The Governor of California has suggested he will run if Ms Harris does not. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: At 37, she is only just old enough to run, but the Representative for New York has strong grassroots support and a youth following. Andy Beshear: The governor of Kentucky is a former attorney general for the state and the son of another governor of Kentucky. Pete Buttigieg: The former United States Navy Reserve was the Transport Secretary in the Joe Biden administration. Rahm Emmanuel: A longtime Democrat fixer, the 66-year-old was a chief of staff to Barack Obama and has also been the Mayor of Chicago.

Vice President JD Vance talks with reporters . Picture: Associated Press/Alamy