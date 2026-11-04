Who are the candidates for the 2028 US Presidential election?
Attention turns to next American elections after the Midterm vote saw Democrats defeat Republicans in Congress
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There are still two years until the next US Presidential election but some of the potential candidates are coming to the fore on the back of the 2026 Midterms.
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The Democratic Party won both the House of Representatives and the Senate back from Republican control on Tuesday, which put Donald Trump on the back foot in his White House ambitions.
The President initially said it would have been a "landslide" for his party if he had been up for election, and later blasted both the Iran war and "poor-quality" GOP candidates for the losses.
While Mr Trump has toyed with the idea of standing for an unconstitutional third term in the White House, during which he would be in his mid-80s, it appears more likely one of his children could be on the ballot instead.
Assuming we do not have another Donald Trump presidential run, here are some of the potential candidates for both the Republicans and Democrats to run in 2028 - with none having yet declared.
How does someone run to be the US president?
The process of both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party nominating a candidate begins in January 2028 with the presidential primaries.
This will see registered party members in every state (as well as US territories and overseas members) vote for which candidate they want to represent their party in the November 2028 election.
This process will last until around March. The winning Republican will then go head to head with the winning Democrat in November's Presidential election.
Who are the possible candidates for the 2028 US Presidential election?
Few candidates have yet declared a run for the White House but several on both sides are reportedly interested or have expressed interest in becoming President.
Kamala Harris: Beaten by Trump in 2024, the former Vice President has signalled an interest in going again.
Gavin Newsom: The Governor of California has suggested he will run if Ms Harris does not.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: At 37, she is only just old enough to run, but the Representative for New York has strong grassroots support and a youth following.
Andy Beshear: The governor of Kentucky is a former attorney general for the state and the son of another governor of Kentucky.
Pete Buttigieg: The former United States Navy Reserve was the Transport Secretary in the Joe Biden administration.
Rahm Emmanuel: A longtime Democrat fixer, the 66-year-old was a chief of staff to Barack Obama and has also been the Mayor of Chicago.
Republicans
JD Vance The current vice president would be many people's choice to replace his current boss in the White House.
John Kennedy Despite the name, John is not part of the famous Kennedy family in US politics but is experienced, having been a Louisiana Senator since 2017.
Chris Christie A friend turned enemy of Mr Trump, the former Governor of New Jersey called the POTUS "Donald Duck" in a TV debate during his run for president in 2024.
Ted Cruz A Texas Senator since 2013, Mr Cruz unsuccessfully ran for the White House in 2016 against Mr Trump.
Another Trump? Donald Trump Jr seems the most likely of the President's children to go for office in their own right, which would at least make the 'Trump 2028' baseball caps on sale meaningful.