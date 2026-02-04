Cast of new names announced for first British version of Saturday Night Live
UK version of cult American comedy staple announced to contain a line-up of lesser-known names
A line-up of emerging comedy talents has been announced as the ensemble cast for a British version of the US comedy staple Saturday Night Live.
Listen to this article
SNL UK will be showing on Now TV and Sky from March 21, live from London, with a special guest host each week as well as a performance from a "chart-topping musical guest" in front of a studio audience.
Hosts and musicians have not yet been confirmed for the series, which will span six episodes for its first season.
It will be based on the American Saturday Night Live, which is a cultural institution, having been on air since 1975.
The show usually begins with a sketch, with characters breaking character to say, "Live from New York, it's Saturday night" with opening credits, then rolling and the guest host being introduced.
Britain has previously attempted to copy the template with 'Saturday Live' being aired on Channel 4, BBC 1, ITV and then again Channel 4 in four efforts from the eighties, but none of the series ever became a set fixture.
Producer James Longman said it is the right time to try again, and this time with more of an affiliation to the US show.
"The UK is absolutely packed with incredible comedy talent right now and this cast represents the freshest voices we have, they’re bold, exciting and of course, incredibly funny," he said.
"The chemistry between them is something special and we can’t wait to share this funny group of people with the world.”
Here is who has been confirmed to be starring in SNL UK, with a team of writers to be announced in due course.
Who is in the cast for SNL UK?
Hammed Animashaun
The London-based actor has starred in Black Ops (BBC), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Bridge Theatre)
He won Best Male Comedy Performance at the 2024 Royal Television Society Programme Awards for his role as Kay in Black Ops
Ayoade Bamgboye
The British-Nigerian comedian's credits include Swings and Roundabouts (Edinburgh Fringe)and Rise and Shine with Channel 9 (Channel 4)
She won the 2025 Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer.
Larry Dean
Scottish Comedian Larry Dean is best known for his stand-up special Fandan, which was released and aired on Channel 4.
His credits include Royal Variety Performance 2024 (ITV), Live at the Apollo (BBC)
Celeste Dring
Dring is known for her roles in BBC TV series Wanderlust and as Princess Eugenie in Channel 4's The Windsors.
The Wolverhampton said she wanted to come on board for the chance to be: "Creative with a group of brilliantly talented and funny people."
George Fouracres
George Fouracres is also an actor and comedian from the Black Country and has starred in Hamlet (Shakespeare’s Globe) and Steve (Netflix).
Ania Magliano
Possibly one of the more recognisable members of the cast, Magliano starred in the most recent series of Taskmaster.
The stand-up has also appeared on the BBC's Live at the Apollo.
Annabel Marlow
Marlow played Katherine Howard in the original production of Six the Musical and will be well-placed to sing if need be.
"My background is stand-up and musical comedy, and all my acting jobs have been musical theatre," she said.
Al Nash
Al Nash is an online sensation, and his sketches have amassed more than 100 million views across social channels.
He has also starred on Michael McIntyre's Big Show (BBC) and counts John Candy as his comedy hero.
Jack Shep
Shep played Max in Channel 4's sitcom 'Big Boys' and features in 'One Day' for Netflix; as well as playing a recurring role in Alan Carr's 'Changing Ends' for ITV.
He describes himself as being a comic rather than a stand-up comedian.
Emma Sidi
Critically acclaimed comedian and writer Emma Sidi is best known for featuring in Starstruck and Stath Lets Flats.
She has also appeared in Alan Partridge Live: Stratagem on Amazon.
Paddy Young
Paddy Young won the 2023 BBC New Comedy Awards northern heat, and made it to the Glasgow final but has since gone on to star in Everyone Else Burns (Channel 4) Mitchell & Webb Are Not Helping (Channel 4).
From Scarborough, Young says he grew up going to the Yorkshire town's Stephen Joseph Theatre, which sparked a passion for performing.