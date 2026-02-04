A line-up of emerging comedy talents has been announced as the ensemble cast for a British version of the US comedy staple Saturday Night Live.

SNL UK will be showing on Now TV and Sky from March 21, live from London, with a special guest host each week as well as a performance from a "chart-topping musical guest" in front of a studio audience.

Hosts and musicians have not yet been confirmed for the series, which will span six episodes for its first season.

It will be based on the American Saturday Night Live, which is a cultural institution, having been on air since 1975.

The show usually begins with a sketch, with characters breaking character to say, "Live from New York, it's Saturday night" with opening credits, then rolling and the guest host being introduced.

Britain has previously attempted to copy the template with 'Saturday Live' being aired on Channel 4, BBC 1, ITV and then again Channel 4 in four efforts from the eighties, but none of the series ever became a set fixture.

Producer James Longman said it is the right time to try again, and this time with more of an affiliation to the US show.

"The UK is absolutely packed with incredible comedy talent right now and this cast represents the freshest voices we have, they’re bold, exciting and of course, incredibly funny," he said.

"The chemistry between them is something special and we can’t wait to share this funny group of people with the world.”

Here is who has been confirmed to be starring in SNL UK, with a team of writers to be announced in due course.

Who is in the cast for SNL UK?