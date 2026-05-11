Former minister Catherine West has said she is gathering the names of Labour MPs to call on Sir Keir Starmer to set a timetable for the election of a new leader in September.

The MP had previously said she would consider a challenge to Sir Keir for the party leadership herself if there was not a Cabinet member who was willing to run.

Having waited for the prime minister to give a speech on Monday, she concluded it was “good, but doesn’t outweigh the results from last Thursday”.

With Sir Keir having committed to continuing as prime minister, there will not be an internal election unless he is forced out of his post by members.

In a statement, Ms West said: “I have listened to the Prime Minister’s speech this morning. I welcome the renewed energy and ideas. However, I have reluctantly concluded that this morning’s speech was too little too late.

“The results last Thursday show that the PM has failed to inspire hope. What is best for the party and country now is for an orderly transition.”

Here is what there is to know about Ms West and what happens next?