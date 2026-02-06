Rayner, Burnham, Streeting? All those who could challenge Starmer for PM
Prime minister facing calls to resign over Mandelson - Epstein affair
Sir Keir Starmer is said to be battling for his future in No 10 after facing criticism for hiring Peter Mandelson despite the former US ambassador’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
The prime minister is facing calls to resign after the latest release of Epstein Files showed Lord Mandelson had sent government insight to the convicted sex offender during the financial crisis.
While the Epstein affair rumbles on, with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Donald Trump also facing questions, a number of Labour high-flyers are said to be preparing a challenge for leadership.
Here are some of the names that have been linked to mounting a campaign to try to dethrone Sir Keir.
Angela Rayner
Ms Rayner was deputy prime minister from when Sir Keir took office until the end of last summer, when she departed after a scandal around her unpaid stamp duty on her flat.
The Daily Mail has reported that the MP for Ashton-under-Lyme has amassed a £1 million war chest to fight a leadership campaign.
She has already broken from the Government to demand that files related to Lord Mandelson's vetting be released to Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee.
But it is thought that the 45-year-old would wait until Sir Keir resigns before mounting a leadership bid.
Andy Burnham
Mr Burnham has long been tipped to run for Labour leadership, but will not be able to currently, as he is not an MP.
The Greater Manchester Mayor had been touted as a potential party candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election as a means of getting him back into the Commons, but this will not happen.
He could still be one for the future, though, having launched Mainstream - a group set up to promote more socialist ideals in the party.
A backer said: "He [Mr Burnham] really does represent what the Labour Party is about. He's not only demonstrated that across Manchester but the leadership he does give on many issues, I think that's the kind of leadership we need at this time.”
Wes Streeting
The health secretary has already once been forced to rule out a leadership bid, but has continued to voice some frustration at the government.
He told Nick Ferrari: “I think it is a challenge to all of us, because all of us in Government and in the Cabinet in particular, have a responsibility to get the Government’s message across, and sometimes, I think what we’re guilty of is coming on and listing a whole load of stuff we’ve done."
Mr Streeting, the Ilford MP, has admitted deleting social media posts praising Lord Mandelson and has backed Sir Keir over his handling of the situation.
In another call to Nick, he added: “I don't need a copy of the Ministerial Code in front of me, and I don't need a copy of the Law of the Land in front of me to know that what Peter Mandelson did was outrageous.”