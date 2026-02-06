Prime minister facing calls to resign over Mandelson - Epstein affair

Gang of three? Names in the frame to take on Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Sir Keir Starmer is said to be battling for his future in No 10 after facing criticism for hiring Peter Mandelson despite the former US ambassador’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rayner is well liked by many within Labour. Picture: Alamy

Ms Rayner was deputy prime minister from when Sir Keir took office until the end of last summer, when she departed after a scandal around her unpaid stamp duty on her flat. The Daily Mail has reported that the MP for Ashton-under-Lyme has amassed a £1 million war chest to fight a leadership campaign. She has already broken from the Government to demand that files related to Lord Mandelson's vetting be released to Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee. But it is thought that the 45-year-old would wait until Sir Keir resigns before mounting a leadership bid. Andy Burnham

Burnham cannot stand for leadership, currently. Picture: Alamy

Mr Burnham has long been tipped to run for Labour leadership, but will not be able to currently, as he is not an MP. The Greater Manchester Mayor had been touted as a potential party candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election as a means of getting him back into the Commons, but this will not happen. He could still be one for the future, though, having launched Mainstream - a group set up to promote more socialist ideals in the party. A backer said: "He [Mr Burnham] really does represent what the Labour Party is about. He's not only demonstrated that across Manchester but the leadership he does give on many issues, I think that's the kind of leadership we need at this time.” Wes Streeting

Wes Streeting takes part in the Call the Cabinet phone-in on LBC. Picture: Alamy