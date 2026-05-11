Former foreign office minister Catherine West has said she will launch a bid to challenge Sir Keir for the Labour leadership if she is still “dissatisfied” after his speech.

The MP has spoken to add to the pressure on Sir Keir, who is giving a speech this morning following a poor showing for his party in last week's local elections.

Labour lost more than 1,400 seats in Thursday's contest, more than half of those it was defending in these elections, and lost 37 councils.

Sir Keir said that the results were "tough" but has vowed to continue, although he might not have the support of all of those within his party.

Ms West has suggested that she would back another candidate, but will not stand herself. Labour MP and former parliamentary private secretary to former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, Navendu Mishra, said the PM should set out a timetable for an “orderly transition” to give leadership hopefuls time to come forward.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Mishra said such a move would allow the “best people” in the Labour Party time to “put forward their vision”.

However, another senior Labour MP has warned his colleagues against triggering a leadership contest to unseat Sir Keir. In a statement shared with the Press Association, Nick Smith, the MP for Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney, told his colleagues: “Be careful what you ask for.”

In a rare public intervention, the influential backbencher added: “In their Government years the Conservative Party tore itself apart with leadership battles and our country suffered. Do we want to copy that?

“The world is going through a crisis with the Iranian blockade and war in Ukraine. This has knocked our domestic economy sideways. We need calm heads to get us through this.

“The Prime Minister has the right credentials to get us through these extraordinary times. We do need to reflect on the terrible results of last week, but we also need to unite.”

Whether or not they take his advice remains to be seen, but here are the names in the frame to challenge Sir Keir Starmer.