Who could be the next Labour leader, as Sir Keir Starmer bows to pressure and announces he will step down

By William Mata

Sir Keir Starmer is set to resign when a replacement as the leader of the Labour Party has been found through a contest this summer.

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The prime minister gave an emotional speech outside No 10 on Monday and announced that he would depart as PM once a replacement has been found. Former Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham will stand to replace him, but at the time of writing no other candidate has thrown their hat into the ring. If no other candidate comes forward, Mr Burnham could be in No 10 by the end of July. But a leadership contest would play out over the summer if another Labour MP states they will run. Here are some of the names in the frame. Read also: How did we get here? Why Sir Keir Starmer has resigned as prime minister

Sir Keir Starmer will step down as prime minister. Picture: Alamy

Which Labour members could challenge Sir Keir Starmer? Andy Burnham

Andy Burnham departed as the Greater Manchester Mayor to re-enter Parliament. Picture: Alamy

Andy Burnham was the first to declare he would stand to be Labour leader, having stepped down as Mayor of Greater Manchester to become Makerfield MP and re-enter Parliament. He tweeted: "I will put myself forward as part of this process. "The country expects stability, seriousness and a continued focus on the issues that matter most and that is what it will get. "As we move forward, our priority must be to work together to get the country back to where we all want it to be. "People want to see progress on economic growth, cost of living, public services, housing and opportunities for the next generation." He will become prime minister unless another candidate is put forward. A backer said: "He [Mr Burnham] really does represent what the Labour Party is about. He's not only demonstrated that across Manchester but the leadership he does give on many issues, I think that's the kind of leadership we need at this time.” Wes Streeting

Former health and social care secretary, Wes Streeting. Picture: Alamy

Wes Streeting, long seen as a potential candidate, will not be standing to replace Sir Keir. The former health secretary has set aside his ambitions for leader of the Labour Party and has endorsed Mr Burnham for the top job. Mr Streeting resigned from the Cabinet after last month's local election losses. In a letter posted on social media, he said he had “spoken at length with Andy in recent days”. Mr Streeting said he was convinced that Mr Burnham “is committed to building an inclusive party that draws on the best of our political traditions and that he can win the fight of our lives against the force of nationalism”.

Angela Rayner speaking during a reception in London. Picture: Alamy

Angela Rayner Angela Rayner was deputy prime minister from when Sir Keir took office until the end of last summer, when she departed after a scandal around her unpaid stamp duty on her flat. The Daily Mail has reported that the MP for Ashton-under-Lyme has amassed a £1 million war chest to fight a leadership campaign. She has already broken from the Government to demand that files related to Lord Mandelson's vetting be released to Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee.

Shabana Mahmood was promoted by Sir Keir Starm,er. Picture: Alamy